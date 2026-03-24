Dogecoin and Pepe led the charge over the years, creating fortunes for early holders. But in 2026, traders are searching for the next crypto to explode as the CLARITY Act approaches an April vote and whales add 270,000 BTC during fear. Pepeto, having raised more than $8 million with the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion, is being called the strongest candidate for this cycle’s biggest returns.

Next Crypto to Explode as CLARITY Act Approaches April and Whales Add 270,000 BTC During Fear

The CLARITY Act holds a 72% chance of becoming law on Polymarket with an April vote approaching, according to Phemex. Whale wallets accumulated 270,000 BTC over 30 days during the longest extreme fear streak since 2022, according to Spoted Crypto. The SEC classified 16 tokens as commodities on March 17, clearing 126 ETF filings. The next crypto to explode will be the one that catches the wave of capital flowing from regulatory clarity, institutional entry, and whale buying all happening at the same time. Pepeto’s Binance listing is arriving right into that wave.

Next Crypto to Explode: The Presale the Traders Are Filling Before the Listing

Pepeto

Pepeto is not a simple meme token chasing viral attention. It is a full exchange project built around meme culture with real tools designed to last. The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and turned nothing into $7 billion is building the exchange with a former Binance expert on the team, and SolidProof verified every contract before the presale opened.

More than $8 million has flowed in at $0.000000186 with each stage closing faster than the last and the Binance listing getting closer every week. PepetoSwap removes every fee from your trades so your money stays whole, and the cross chain bridge moves assets between networks at zero cost so what you send is what arrives.

The risk scorer blocks dangerous contracts before your capital goes near them, giving meme coin holders the protection this market desperately needs. The same 420 trillion supply that Pepe used to reach $11 billion with nothing sits underneath a project with real infrastructure, and matching that from presale puts 100x as the starting math before the market adds its own fuel on top.

Staking at 194% APY adds to positions while the CLARITY Act moves toward a vote that sends institutional capital into every new listing, and the wallets entering right now are doing what early DOGE holders did in 2020 when $0.004 became $0.73 and made millionaires out of people who simply moved before the crowd. Pepeto will not stay at this price. The listing will erase it. The wallets inside will make the money.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum trades at $2,160 with BlackRock’s staked ETH ETF pulling in $212 million in four days, according to Crypto.com. The SEC confirmed staking is not a securities offering and cumulative ETH ETF inflows reached $11.79 billion. But ETH peaked at $4,800 and a recovery is roughly 2x over quarters. The candidate for the next crypto to explode delivers more than a recovery to the previous peak. Pepeto offers presale to listing math that ETH’s $233 billion cap cannot produce.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

DOGE trades at $0.094 with Musk’s latest video pulling 18 million views and X Money beta launching in April, according to Crypto.news. DOGE has commodity status and a T. Rowe Price ETF filing. But DOGE peaked at $0.73 and sits 87% below that level with a $14.5 billion cap. Pepeto delivers what DOGE’s size blocks because the presale to listing gap is where the real returns get built for the wallets positioned inside.

Next Crypto to Explode: The CLARITY Act and the Whale Buying Are Setting the Stage

The CLARITY Act will lock commodity status into law. Whales added 270,000 BTC. The SEC cleared 126 ETFs. Pepeto is the crypto positioned to catch that spark. The Pepeto official website is where those wallets are entering right now. The listing will close this window.

The entries on Pepeto official website while the CLARITY Act approaches are the positions the next wave of crypto wealth stories will be told about.

FAQ

What is the next crypto to explode in 2026? Pepeto leads with more than $8 million raised, a SolidProof audit, and a Binance listing approaching while the CLARITY Act and 126 ETF filings create the demand wave.

How does the CLARITY Act affect the next crypto to explode? The act locks commodity status into law and sends institutional capital into every listing. The Pepeto official website offers presale entry before that wave arrives.

Is Pepeto better than ETH or DOGE for explosive returns? ETH offers 2x to its peak and DOGE needs its 2021 high for 7x. Pepeto offers 100x from presale to what the cofounder reached with nothing behind it.