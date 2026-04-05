Solana memecoin weekly DEX volume jumped from $40.5 billion last August to $87.8 billion in late March. This proves capital still flows aggressively when it finds the right entry. X now auto locks accounts on the first crypto mention to fight phishing. This signals the space grew large enough for platform level enforcement. The next crypto to explode will not be the token getting locked off social media but the one accumulating capital in silence. Pepeto runs a live center from Pepe’s founding builder and a Binance professional. While the market debates which name runs next, more than $8 million already answered.

Next Crypto to Explode Surfaces as SOL DEX Volume Doubles and X Platform Clamps Down

Solana memecoin DEX volume reached $87.8 billion weekly in late March, more than doubling the $40.5 billion from August 2025. This shows speculative capital remains active during extreme fear (Coinpedia). X will auto lock any account on its first crypto mention to combat phishing. This signals the scale of activity the platform tries to contain (crypto.news). The next crypto to explode in this environment is the entry backed by confirmed tools and a listing event. This happens rather than social attention that now carries account risk.

Where Memecoin Volume and Presale Capital Point in April 2026

Pepeto

DEX volume proves the appetite for the next crypto to explode remains massive even during extreme fear. However, the entries that survive after the volume cools are the ones connected to infrastructure, not hype cycles. Pepeto sits in that infrastructure category. Choosing a token with a live trading center already processing transactions is the most direct route from entry to a 100x, even 1000x, outcome that analysts project once the Binance listing opens.

That kind of infrastructure barely shows up when fear reads single digits. Yet it defines Pepeto, and the reason this presale separates from every memecoin fighting for DEX volume on Solana. The full center has been running for months. It is open to early holders who test every product before the listing day arrives.

The risk scorer examines contracts before capital enters, scanning structures and flagging red signals so the buyer sees what sits inside a token before committing. PepetoSwap processes trades at zero fees. This removes the cost that silently reduces every position on other platforms so profits stay intact.

Pepe’s founding builder and a Binance professional designed the center, and SolidProof passed every contract to confirm it runs clean. Moreover, more than $8 million flowing in at a fear score of 11 means these wallets completed the calculation. Holders earning 187% APY through staking grow positions while the memecoin market rotates daily. That rhythm of daily use is what separates a real trading center from a trending ticker. As global buyers treat Pepeto the way they treat their order screen, demand builds in a loop that carries well past listing day.

The Binance listing approaches, tokens sit at $0.000000186. The next crypto to explode is not the token chasing DEX volume. Rather, it is the one that already built the exchange and now waits for listing to convert presale wallets into the returns everyone else will pay more for.

PEPE

PEPE trades near $0.0000055 after falling from its 2024 highs. The original memecoin that once turned $500 entries into six figure returns now sits at a market cap where doubling requires billions in fresh inflows (CoinGecko). The community remains one of the largest in crypto. However, the next crypto to explode needs distance between entry and target. PEPE’s cap compresses that distance into single digit percentages from here.

Chainlink

LINK holds near $8.50 with 62% quarterly growth in integrations and the CCIP protocol expanding cross chain messaging (Coinpedia). Oracle infrastructure powers DeFi. However, at a $5 billion cap LINK delivers utility gains rather than explosive multipliers. Presale entries with confirmed listings carry distance LINK cannot from current levels.

Conclusion

The PEPE holders who built real wealth all made one decision. They moved while the entry was still open and nobody else was paying attention. The same entry sits open right now on Pepeto. As the next crypto to explode in this cycle carries the same signal, capital is flowing in during fear from wallets that do not need social media confirmation. The Pepeto official website is where that decision turns into a position. Moving while the presale window holds is how every crypto success story started. This is one action before the crowd arrives that separates the wallets who collected from the wallets who watched.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQ

What is the next crypto to explode in April 2026?

Pepeto leads with a working trading center, SolidProof passed contracts, and a confirmed Binance listing approaching, making it the strongest next crypto to explode candidate during extreme fear.

Why is Solana DEX volume relevant to presale entries?

Solana memecoin volume hitting $87.8 billion weekly proves capital flows aggressively when it finds the right entry, and presales with confirmed listings attract that same conviction.

Is Pepeto a strong presale to enter now?

The Pepeto official website shows more than $8 million committed at a Fear and Greed reading of 11, and presale pricing ends permanently when the Binance listing opens.