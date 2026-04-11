Stablecoin supply just hit a record $298.5 billion, and when that much dollar liquidity sits on chain waiting for deployment, the next crypto to explode is the one that captures it first.

While established coins fight for fractional gains and failed presales collapse, Pepeto stands apart with above $8.1M raised, live exchange tools, and a confirmed Binance listing that turns presale pricing into publicly traded value.

Stablecoin Supply Reaches Record $298.5 Billion

Total stablecoin supply for dollar pegged tokens reached $298.5 billion, a record reflecting accelerating institutional demand, according to The Block.

Standard Chartered expects that number to hit $2 trillion by 2028, signaling that capital flowing into crypto today is just the start of a multi year wave, as Reuters reported. For anyone searching for the next crypto to explode, record stablecoin liquidity means the money is on chain and projects listing into that environment capture the first wave.

Finding the Next Crypto to Explode: Pepeto, ETH, and BlockDAG

Pepeto Is Built to Beat Volatility With Tools Already Live

Pepeto helps traders beat the choppiness defining this market. When Bitcoin dumps $1,700 in an hour then rallies $1,400 in fifteen minutes, liquidating hundreds of millions in positions on both sides, the wallets that survive are the ones with tools that see the move coming before the chart shows it. Pepeto’s PepetoAI risk scorer identifies those swings before they happen, and the swap engine that moves tokens across chains at zero cost executes the response without charging a fee, keeping every dollar working for the trader instead of leaking into costs.

The tools are live right now, which is why the presale raised above $8.1M while the market sold off around it. Holders staking in the pool at 185% APY are not selling, they are going all in because they believe the utility sustains growth well beyond the listing. The project doubles as a research layer giving traders early visibility into opportunities before the crowd arrives, and the architect who brought original Pepe to billions designed every feature to keep retail traders ahead of the insiders who used to hold the edge alone.

AI tokens rallied hard recently, with Bittensor gaining 70% in one month, but most offer nothing practical to retail. Pepeto is different because every tool feeds into trading decisions. A SolidProof verification covers every one of the 420 trillion tokens, and a Binance exchange veteran embedded in the development team secured the confirmed listing. At $0.000000186, the Pepeto presale is where the next crypto to explode begins once listing opens and price discovery starts.

BlockDAG Raised $452 Million Then Crashed 99%

BlockDAG raised $452 million promising a $0.05 listing price. The token now trades at $0.000234, a 99.94% crash. On chain investigators flagged hidden leadership and listings rolled out with barely any liquidity, a warning for anyone entering a presale without a confirmed major exchange.

ETH Faces Pressure as Growth Stalls Against Stablecoins

Ethereum trades near $2,240 but USDT’s market cap grew 622% over five years while ETH grew just 11.75%, according to CoinMarketCap. Polymarket odds for ETH losing its number two ranking sit at 61%. Even bullish targets of $8,500 need massive capital to produce the multiples that presale entries deliver.

Conclusion

Record stablecoin liquidity at $298.5 billion proves the capital for the bull run is already on chain, and the project listing into it with confirmed exchange access captures the first returns. ETH offers long term value but growth has stalled against the stablecoins it helped create. Holders are filling positions at the Pepeto official website knowing the combination forming now is the rarest crypto produces per cycle, a Pepe cofounder with a proven billion dollar track record, a full exchange toolkit already live, and a confirmed Binance listing approaching.

The wallets inside are positioned for the kind of return only this combination delivers, and the presale entry puts the reader’s money in that exact position, turning today’s price into the wealth this setup has produced every time it appeared. The listing turns presale pricing into the return latecomers spend the cycle wishing they had.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Is Pepeto a legitimate project?

Pepeto is audited by SolidProof with live tools, above $8.1M raised, and a confirmed Binance listing, making it one of the strongest presale entries this cycle.

What is Pepeto and why is it trending as the next crypto to explode?

Pepeto is an exchange powered meme coin with a swap engine, bridge, and AI risk scorer built by the cofounder of original Pepe. Explore the Pepeto official website for live tool access.

What makes Pepeto different from failed presales like BlockDAG?

BlockDAG crashed 99% without confirmed major exchange support. Pepeto has a confirmed Binance listing and a former Binance expert on the team, giving presale wallets a verified path to real liquidity.