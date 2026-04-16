Next Crypto to Explode as BTC ETFs Pull $411M and Pepeto Tops $9M

US spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled $411.5 million Tuesday, IBIT took $214 million alone, and Goldman Sachs filed a new Bitcoin income ETF as BTC pushed past $75,000. DOGE holds $0.09 and SHIB trades near $0.000006 while total crypto market cap expands again, meaning meme capital is hunting its next rotation.

The question is where that rotation lands. This piece breaks down the mega caps versus the next crypto to explode: Pepeto, past $9 million raised with a Binance listing ahead.

Bitcoin ETFs Pull $411.5M Tuesday as Goldman Files and the Next Crypto to Explode Gets a Bid

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $411.5 million of net inflows on Tuesday April 14, the second strongest single day of April per Cointelegraph. BlackRock’s IBIT led with $213.82 million and extended a 5 day winning streak totaling $696 million of inflows. The surge tracked Goldman Sachs filing for a Bitcoin income ETF after Morgan Stanley’s MSBT last week. Total AUM across spot BTC ETFs now sits at $96.5 billion per SoSoValue data. Capital is hunting beta again.

Three Places the Next Wave of Meme Capital Could Land This Spring

Pepeto: The Next Crypto to Explode Already Filling

ETFs pulling $411 million and Goldman filing is the kind of signal institutions give before capital rotates toward the next big move. Pepeto is the next crypto to explode that same wave is already filling quietly while the ETF headlines cover the large caps. Crypto cycles rarely run in a clean straight line for very long. BTC showed that on Tuesday, a $411 million inflow pushed price above $75,000 but $76,000 held again.

A breakout that looks certain on the daily chart can stall for weeks before the crowd even realizes the setup has fired. That pattern removes most tokens from the next cycle before anyone notices they were even in it. Pepeto was built to survive the other direction of that curve. Presale raised has crossed $9 million at $0.0000001864 with every smart contract cleared by SolidProof, and the community already counts in the tens of thousands before Binance opens trading.

The Pepeto trading hub already runs a risk scorer that names risky contracts before any wallet connects, and PepetoSwap that keeps fees off every buy and sell instead of scraping a cut per trade. Stakers sit on 183% APY while the presale price holds only until listing day rewrites the math.

Every next crypto to explode story in the last cycle ran on a community, a listing, and a working product, and that combination is exactly what this one already has. That alone lifts Pepeto above every meme token still hunting an exchange, because the founders of the first Pepe coin built this one and the community already matches what most tokens never reach.

Dogecoin at $0.09: The Original Meme Stuck Without a Fresh Story

DOGE sits near $0.09 after weeks of consolidation, 88% below its May 2021 peak of $0.74 per Forbes. Analysts flag $0.085 as first support and $0.12 as the next real resistance, with a DOGE ETF filing from Grayscale already in the queue. The catalyst is there but the supply is not, 147 billion tokens in circulation cap any realistic multiple below the kind of number a fresh launch can print.

Shiba Inu at $0.000006: Meme Cap Down 93% From Peak

SHIB trades near $0.000006, down roughly 93% from its October 2021 all time high of $0.000086 per Coingape. The token sits in a tightening triangle with $0.000006 support and $0.0000075 as the upper boundary, while daily Shibarium activity collapsed from millions of transactions to about 1,200. Supply at 589 trillion tokens blocks the kind of multiple a presale priced at 8 decimals can produce, exactly the setup the next crypto to explode needs.

Conclusion

Bitcoin tapped $75,000 on Tuesday’s ETF flow but $76,000 caps the move, and meme caps below sit in sideways triangles. Pepeto is that move, a trading hub already shipped, a community already filled, and an entry priced for the next cycle. Every meme coin that paid out paid its earliest buyers the most, from Doge wallets buying cents to Pepe holders entering before any listing. $9 million has already picked this entry at the lowest price Pepeto will ever trade, and the wallets following collect what the rest read about. The Pepeto official website is where this entry still exists, because the next crypto to explode never stays cheap past listing day.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the next crypto to explode after Tuesday’s ETF inflows?

Pepeto is lining up as the next crypto to explode with $9 million raised, a SolidProof audit, and a Binance listing ahead.

Is DOGE worth buying at $0.09?

DOGE has 147 billion supply, which caps the multiple. Pepeto presale starts below a cent of that with real room to run.

How does Pepeto compare to Shiba Inu?

Visit the Pepeto official website for a presale with a community, listing date, and audit SHIB spent years building.