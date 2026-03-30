Next Big Crypto Trend? Why Investors Prefer Utility Protocols in 2026

As the crypto market evolves in 2026, investor focus is increasingly shifting toward utility-driven projects that offer real functionality beyond simple price movement. In this environment, DeFi crypto protocols that combine active development with growing user participation are becoming central to the next phase of market attention.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM), an emerging Ethereum-based lending protocol, is gaining visibility as it advances through its presale and V1 rollout. With a structured development path and expanding user base, MUTM is being closely tracked as part of the broader trend toward utility-focused crypto projects.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

The financial progress of Mutuum Finance (MUTM) reflects deep trust from a global audience that has followed the project since its early days. To date, the protocol has successfully secured over $21 million in funding.

This capital has been provided by a community that has grown to more than 19,200 individual holders. The supply of the native MUTM token follows a disciplined and transparent model. Out of a fixed total supply of 4 billion tokens, a significant 45.5% or 1.82 billion tokens is dedicated specifically to the early community phases.

The value of the MUTM token has shown consistent growth through its structured phases. The token is currently in Phase 7 of its distribution, priced at $0.04. This follows a successful growth path from its initial starting point of $0.01 in early 2025. Each phase is allocated a specific percentage of the total supply to manage the rollout effectively.

Participants are currently looking toward the confirmed official launch price of $0.06, which would mark a total 500% increase from the project’s inception. This structured growth ensures a decentralized foundation before the protocol moves to its final operational stage.

Building a Dual-Tier Lending Engine

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently constructing a professional hub for non-custodial capital management on the Ethereum network. The project is building a high-tech environment for borrowing and lending that prioritizes speed and automated safety.

The core of this system is a two-tier liquidity engine designed to balance speed with high-level customization. The first tier uses a Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model where users supply assets into automated liquidity pools for immediate transactions.

The second tier features a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace for direct agreements. This layer allows participants to negotiate bespoke terms and specialized collateral types that might not fit into a standard pool.

To ensure the highest level of safety, the protocol has completed a full manual code review by Halborn Security. This manual review ensures that the lending logic is hardened against technical risks before the system moves to the main network. The project also holds a high safety score of 90 out of 100 from CertiK, which monitors the protocol for transparency.

V1 Testnet Milestone and Price Projections

A major turning point for the project occurred with the activation of its V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet. This working version has already handled nearly $300 million, proving that the lending engine is hardened and ready for professional-level usage. The system operates through a specialized dual-token engine.

When a participant supplies an asset, they receive mtTokens as a digital receipt. These receipts grow in value automatically as the protocol collects fees. For example, a user who deposits 10,000 USDT at an 8% APY would see their mtUSDT balance represent 10,800 USDT after one year.

To facilitate borrowing, the protocol issues debt tokens that track liabilities against a specific Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio. A user providing $1,000 in ETH as collateral with an 80% LTV can instantly generate up to $800 in liquidity.

Based on these technical achievements, market analysts suggest that Mutuum Finance (MUTM) could see its valuation reach a target of $0.45 to $0.65. This represents a potential 1,025% to 1,525% increase from the current $0.04 phase price. Analysts believe that as the protocol begins to generate actual transaction fees, its valuation will be driven by its total volume and fee generation.

Stablecoins and the Impact of Whale Allocations

The roadmap for the remainder of 2026 includes the launch of a native over-collateralized stablecoin. This will allow users to mint a stable asset directly against their interest-bearing mtTokens, unlocking spending power without needing to sell their primary holdings.

This adds a new dimension to the system, as participants can create stable exposure while their collateral continues to earn yield. High-speed oracles are integrated across all layers to ensure accurate pricing of collateral, which is essential for maintaining borrowing limits and managing risk.

The urgency is rising as Phase 7 is quickly selling out. Recent reports indicate a surge in whale allocations, including several large-scale transactions from experienced market participants. This activity is crucial because it shows that major players are moving to capture the remaining community supply before the price moves to the next level.

This institutional-level interest confirms that the project’s technical delivery is meeting the requirements of the most demanding users. As the available supply for the current phase disappears, the transition from a test environment to a live revenue-generating hub is expected to be the primary driver for future valuations.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance