New Trend in Wedding Season: COOFANDY Resort-Style Shirts Unlock the Sense of Ceremony and Relaxation by the Seaside

As the wedding season arrives, an increasing number of couples are choosing to hold their ceremonies by the seaside or outdoors, in contrast to the solemnity of traditional banquets. With the sun and sea breeze as witnesses, how can guests maintain a sense of dressing up while also feeling at ease and comfortable has become a hot topic of discussion regarding men’s fashion recently. Lately, a dressing concept called Vacation Vibes has quietly gained popularity: wearing a relaxed shirt as an undershirt and layering it with a lightweight, textured casual blazer, which retains the essence of a ceremonial look while injecting the unique vitality and relaxation of a vacation.

Inspiration Source: When Resort Shirts Step into Daily Life

The essence of resort-style dressing is to incorporate the joyful mindset experienced during vacations into current life scenarios. It allows items featuring motifs such as palm trees and sunset glows to transcend tropical islands and become fashionable mediums connecting urban daily life with outdoor leisure. In this trend, designer shirts have undeniably become the visual focal point. A softly tailored, lightweight jacket, on the other hand, can perfectly balance the casual feel of the shirt, making the overall ensemble suitable for semi-formal occasions like weddings. Interestingly, this dressing philosophy is often validated on screen. According to a report by the foreign media outlet Femestella, in the third season of the hit Apple TV+ comedy “Shrinking,” the character played by lead actor Jason Segel was seen wearing a Camel Brawn shirt from COOFANDY. The vintage charm of its earthy tones perfectly matched the laid-back yet sincere character’s demeanor under the California sun. This fleeting moment on screen provides a vivid illustration of the proposition that resort shirts can blend into daily life—good outfits serve not only characters but also real-life memorable moments.





Dressing Formula: Seaside Wedding Looks Inspired by the Screen and Brought to Reality

Inspired by the resort vibe, men can adopt the following styling ideas when preparing their outfits for seaside weddings or outdoor gatherings:

1.Choose the Right Shirt to Set the Tone





A shirt that combines both design sense and comfort is the soul of the entire look. For a summer seaside wedding, a linen-material shirt is the top choice. Its innate breathability and subtle natural creases perfectly align with the lazy ambiance unique to the sea breeze. Meanwhile, a knitted shirt with subtle textures can add a touch of vintage charm, creating a richer visual hierarchy for the overall look under the sunlight.





2.Layer with a Jacket to Balance the Occasion

Adding a lightweight casual blazer or a cotton-linen sports jacket is key to elevating the formality. When selecting, prioritize softness, breathability, and wrinkle resistance to avoid an overly business-like, stiff appearance. In terms of color, beige, light gray, and navy blue are safe and versatile choices.

3.Complete with Bottoms and Footwear to Maintain a Relaxed Vibe

The lower half of the outfit should continue the relaxed tone of the upper half. A pair of well-tailored khaki or linen pants is the perfect match, with colors that echo the dominant tones of the jacket or shirt to create a cohesive visual effect. For footwear, loafers, boat shoes, or minimalist sandals can seamlessly blend with the overall style.

Scene Application: Seamless Transition from Ceremony to Party

Imagine this scene: during a seaside wedding ceremony in the afternoon, guests, dressed in printed shirts and lightweight blazers, witness vows under the sun. As the sun sets and the party begins, jackets are casually draped over chair backs, shirt sleeves are rolled up, and people dance freely to the music. This is the charm of resort-style dressing—it allows the wearer to effortlessly adapt to changing occasions. A single shirt can be worn alone to showcase classic elegance, layered over a T-shirt for added dimension, or serve as a standout piece under a blazer when needed.

Just like the COOFANDY shirt worn by Jason Segel in Shrinking, which was captured so naturally on screen, good outfits never steal the spotlight but instead quietly integrate into life. They can accompany characters through the ups and downs of a storyline and also witness every significant moment in our lives.

This wedding season, why not kick off your relaxed dressing style with a resort shirt? Let it accompany you as you exchange vows in the sea breeze and revel in the music with a slight buzz.

For more information, please visit the COOFANDY website and Amazon storefront, or connect with COOFANDY on Facebook and Instagram.

COOFANDY

Charlotte Liu

pr@coofandy.com

New York, US

https://coofandy.com