New Proptech Platform Ownli Challenges Real Estate Fees, Aiming to Improve Affordability

With real estate commissions under scrutiny and major brokerages consolidating power, Ownli’s nationwide platform offers a commission-free alternative to the traditional brokerage model, helping address rising housing affordability challenges driven in part by high transaction costs.

Ownli today announced its official nationwide launch, expanding its consumer-first platform across 43 states and giving buyers and sellers greater control over pricing, data, and the transaction process. By removing traditional commission structures, the platform is designed to reduce one of the largest costs associated with buying and selling a home.

As of March 1, 2026, Ownli features more than 500,000 active properties across America, representing a total market value of $313 billion and a median home price of $730,000. As a real estate technology platform, it aggregates verified property data at scale, giving users direct access to listings and market insights that were historically fragmented across multiple systems.

Ownli empowers homeowners to list properties directly, view verified data in real time, and avoid the inflated costs and barriers that have long defined the industry. In a market where transaction costs and procedural complexity often surprise consumers late in the process, Ownli aims to surface pricing and data upfront.

The expansion comes at a time of structural change in U.S. real estate. Following the NAR settlement, commission practices are facing increased public scrutiny, brokerage consolidation is reshaping competitive dynamics, and affordability pressures continue to sideline buyers. Ownli enters the national market as consumers grow more sensitive to transaction costs that have historically remained unchanged. For many buyers and sellers, these costs can represent tens of thousands of dollars per transaction, directly impacting housing affordability.

Savings and Simplicity for Sellers & Buyers

At a time when buyers are stretching budgets and sellers are weighing every dollar of equity, Ownli users save an average of $42,832 in commission costs, preserving capital that would otherwise leave the transaction and keeping more of their equity while maintaining full market exposure.

Sellers in the $400K–$500K range save an average of $25,000

Sellers of $1M+ homes save over $60,000 on average

Buyers avoid agent fees normally paid by sellers, making offers much more attractive

The company’s approach reflects a broader shift in how real estate technology is being used to rethink the economics of transactions, and in many cases, these savings can materially change whether a buyer can afford to enter the market at all.

“Search got modern. Pricing didn’t,” said CEO Blake O’Shaughnessy. “When fees don’t match the actual complexity of a deal, people notice. We think it’s time consumers had another option.”

Instead of relying on percentage-based commissions, Ownli allows buyers and sellers to transact more directly, with clearer pricing and fewer intermediaries involved in the process.

Listings span all major U.S. markets, with the highest concentrations in Texas (106,000+ properties worth $59.5B) and Florida (100,000+ properties worth $75B), two of the most active housing markets in the country.

About Ownli

Ownli is a real estate technology company redefining the way Americans buy and sell homes through transparency, simplicity, and affordability. By connecting rich and exhaustive real estate data with an intuitive user experience, Ownli empowers homeowners and buyers to make confident, commission-free real estate decisions.

Media Contact –

Contact person – Blake O’Shaughnessy

Email – hello@myownli.com