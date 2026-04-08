New Cryptocurrency Targets 100x as Pepeto Fills Faster Each Stage

Rayls Public Chain announced its mainnet will launch on April 30, activating staking, USDr gas payments, and the RLS token economy, proving that new blockchain infrastructure keeps arriving while the market recovers.

That kind of launch confirms the new cryptocurrency space is building at full speed, and the entries that already have products behind them carry more conviction than projects still testing. Large caps target 2x over months while presale targets 100x from one listing, and Pepeto has collected more than $8 million during extreme fear with a confirmed Binance listing approaching.

New Cryptocurrency Launches Continue as Rayls Public Chain Sets April 30 Mainnet

Rayls Public Chain confirmed its mainnet will go live on April 30, 2026, activating staking rewards, USDr gas payments, and the full RLS token economy according to CoinGabbar. The launch adds another new cryptocurrency layer to a market already absorbing Morgan Stanley’s ETF, Swiss bank stablecoin testing, and Coinbase’s Australian expansion. BTC trades near $71,500 after the ceasefire rally pushed the total market cap past $2.52 trillion as CoinDesk reported. New projects keep launching into a recovering market.

Established Tokens and Presale Entries Both Seeking the Strongest April Position

Pepeto

New platforms are launching while this new cryptocurrency presale is already filled with more than $8 million from wallets that confirmed their conviction during fear. Pepeto is operating a full exchange ecosystem with products already live and tested. The risk scorer reviews each contract before capital moves, flagging drain traps, concealed charges, and hollow signals with a clear safe or warning grade before the wallet acts.

PepetoSwap offers a zero cost trading floor where holders switch tokens without fees reducing the position. The cross chain bridge carries capital across networks at zero cost, keeping every dollar fully intact. A 186% APY staking program grows tokens passively until the listing opens.

Together these features form a new cryptocurrency entry backed by working products, not promises. The presale filling faster each stage proves the conviction is real, with capital flowing in during fear at a pace that large cap holders waiting for 2x over months will never see.

The person behind original Pepe steers the same 420 trillion token count, every smart contract holds a SolidProof verification, and analysts project Pepeto at $0.000000186 could reach 100x when the Binance listing opens, a target that permanently vanishes when trading starts.

BNB

BNB holds near $605 inside a descending channel from the all time high of $1,350, posting record DeFi TVL of $9 billion but failing to translate on chain growth into price movement according to Changelly. Forecasts target $617 to $671 for April. The debate around BNB centers on whether network use can push price above the channel ceiling.

Cardano (ADA)

ADA trades at $0.25 after bouncing 5.9% on the ceasefire while the Protocol 11 hard fork brings full on chain governance to the network this month according to CoinMarketCap. Forecasts target $0.38 by mid year, roughly 40%, a return that takes months to deliver.

Conclusion

The presale filling faster each stage proves the conviction is real, and the pace of capital flowing in during extreme fear is the clearest confirmation any wallet can see. Large caps like BNB and ADA target single digit to moderate returns over months, but the presale targets 100x from a single listing event, and that gap is why more than $8 million chose the entry while the new cryptocurrency crowd is still comparing charts.

The Pepeto official website shows committed wallets that entered before the crowd, and entering now means joining what the capital already confirmed instead of waiting for the returns that only presale holders will collect when the Binance listing opens and the entry that exists today disappears permanently, turning hesitation into the most expensive decision of the cycle.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What new cryptocurrency has the best potential in April 2026?

Pepeto targets 100x through a confirmed Binance listing with a working exchange, SolidProof audit, and the Pepe cofounder leading the project at the Pepeto official website.

How does the Rayls mainnet launch affect the crypto market?

It adds another infrastructure layer to a recovering market, confirming that new blockchain projects continue launching alongside institutional expansion.

Is this new cryptocurrency presale better than holding BNB or ADA?

BNB and ADA forecast moderate returns over months, while presale tokens with listing distance like Pepeto offer multiplier potential that established coins cannot match.