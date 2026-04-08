World Liberty Financial moved 3 billion WLFI tokens into a multisig wallet and used them on Dolomite to borrow stablecoins sent to Coinbase Prime, proving that institutional token management is becoming standard operating procedure during the recovery.

That is the crypto market news that tells every wallet: the infrastructure is live, the capital is moving, and the projects that already built their products are the ones positioned for what comes next.

The entry available today does not exist next week, and Pepeto has collected more than $8 million during extreme fear with a confirmed Binance listing approaching.

Crypto Market News Includes WLFI Token Moves and Institutional Stablecoin Borrowing

World Liberty Financial transferred 3 billion WLFI tokens to a multisig wallet, then deployed them on Dolomite to borrow stablecoins, with some sent to Coinbase Prime according to CoinGabbar. The move came the same day BTC surged past $72,700 on the US Iran ceasefire while the total crypto market gained 4.3% to $2.52 trillion. The crypto market news also includes Morgan Stanley launching its MSBT bitcoin ETF and Coinbase securing an Australian AFSL as CoinDesk reported. Institutional activity is expanding at every level.

Institutional Moves and Presale Entries Both Chasing April Returns

Pepeto

The crypto market news confirms institutions are deploying capital while the presale window sits open at a fraction of a penny. Pepeto is running a full exchange network with products already built and tested, not promises on a future timeline. The cross chain bridge transfers tokens to other networks at zero cost, preserving full value on arrival. PepetoSwap provides a fee free trading space where holders rotate positions without giving up value.

The risk scorer grades each contract before confirmation, delivering a pass or warning that identifies drain traps and hidden charges before the wallet is at risk. Staking at 186% APY runs through the presale, compounding tokens automatically. Combined these features build a verified entry rather than a guess. More than $8 million has arrived during extreme fear.

Every person who entered early in crypto made one choice: they moved today instead of planning to come back tomorrow, and the same entry sits open on Pepeto right now where the Pepe cofounder runs the same 420 trillion supply with every contract carrying a SolidProof stamp and a confirmed Binance listing approaching.

Analysts project Pepeto at $0.000000186 could reach 100x when trading opens, the one event where presale wallets collect the returns everyone else pays more for.

Bitcoin (BTC)

BTC trades at $71,500 after jumping 5% on the ceasefire, reclaiming its 50 day moving average for the first time since March according to CoinDesk. The BTC outlook depends on whether $75,000 resistance breaks to confirm recovery. Even the bull case to $100,000 delivers 38% over months.

XRP

XRP sits at $1.35 while the CLARITY Act faces a Senate markup in late April that could unlock $4 to $8 billion in ETF inflows according to CryptoNews. Even the optimistic target of $2.80 delivers 2x from current levels, a return tied to legislative timing.

Conclusion

Today is the day that matters, not tomorrow, because the entry available right now does not exist once the listing opens. The crypto market news shows BTC past $72,000, Morgan Stanley launching ETFs, and WLFI deploying tokens into DeFi, and every person who built wealth from crypto made one choice at one moment: they moved today instead of planning to return.

The Pepeto official website shows more than $8 million from wallets that made that choice during fear, and entering the presale now is how to secure the returns the listing delivers, because waiting one more day on Pepeto means one day closer to the listing that removes the presale price permanently and one day further from the returns that only the wallets inside will ever collect.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What crypto market news is moving the market today?

BTC hit $72,700 on the ceasefire, Morgan Stanley launched its ETF, and WLFI deployed tokens into DeFi, all confirming institutional expansion at the Pepeto official website.

How does Pepeto compare to BTC and XRP in this crypto market news cycle?

BTC targets 38% to $100K and XRP targets 2x to $2.80, while Pepeto at presale price targets 100x through a confirmed Binance listing.

Is this crypto market news bullish enough to enter presale tokens?

Institutional flows are at their highest pace this year, making presale entries with listing distance the strongest position before recovery capital fully arrives.