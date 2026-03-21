New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Advances Through Roadmap as Phase 7 Accelerates

While many legacy projects struggle with slow updates, one Ethereum-based protocol is finishing its primary building phase with high speed. This project has just reached a major value milestone. This movement is foreshadowing a period where the market rewards technical delivery and verified safety over historical brand power. As the gap between early development and functional release begins to close, a new leader is emerging to capture the attention of those looking for the next utility engine.

Building a Professional Hub for Borrowing and Lending

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently constructing a high-tech environment for non-custodial capital management. The core of this system is the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) engine. In this model, users provide assets to shared liquidity pools. When they do this, they receive interest-bearing receipts known as mtTokens. These tokens grow in value automatically as the system collects fees from borrowers. For example, if a user provides 10,000 USDT and the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is 11%, the mtTokens will track a growth of 1,100 USDT over one year. This process is fully managed by smart contracts.

The second part of the engine is the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace. This allows for more flexibility than standard pools. Borrowers and lenders can set their own custom terms, such as specific interest rates or unique loan types. To keep the entire system safe, the protocol uses a strict Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio. If a user provides collateral worth $1,000 with an 80% LTV, they can borrow up to $800. If the collateral value drops too low, the system uses automated liquidations to protect the lenders. This ensures the protocol remains healthy even during market volatility.

Detailed Presale Info and Growth Milestones

The financial progress of the native MUTM token reflects a strong interest in these technical goals. The project has successfully secured over $21 million in capital. This growth is backed by a global community that has now surpassed 19,200 individual holders. The total supply of the token is fixed at 4 billion units. To ensure a fair start, the team allocated 45.5% of the supply for the early stages. This means exactly 1.82 billion tokens are moving into the hands of the community before the full release.

The token has already seen a 300% increase from its initial starting price of $0.01, currently sitting at $0.04. As the project moves through Phase 7, the demand is rising quickly. Participants are moving to secure their positions before the token reaches its confirmed official launch price of $0.06. This represents a total appreciation of 500% from the very first phase. To keep the community active, the platform uses a 24-hour board. This leaderboard rewards the top daily contributor with a $500 bonus. This constant activity shows that the presale demand is far outstripping the remaining phase allocation.

V1 Protocol Launch and Verified Security

The most significant achievement for the project is the activation of the V1 protocol on the testnet. This working version has already handled nearly $300 million in simulated volume. This proves that the borrowing and lending engine is hardened and ready for heavy usage. Security remains the primary pillar of this strategy. The protocol holds a high safety score of 90/100 from CertiK, which monitors the smart contracts for any vulnerabilities.

Furthermore, the project has completed a full manual code review by Halborn Security. This firm is known for its rigorous testing of high-volume financial systems. Based on these technical layers, many analysts have a positive outlook for the protocol. Some forecasts suggest the token could reach a valuation of $0.35 by late 2026. This opinion is backed by the project’s ability to provide a functional tool that solves the high costs of legacy lending platforms.

Scaling the Ecosystem with Stablecoins and Layer-2

The roadmap for the rest of 2026 includes several high-impact updates. The team is developing a native over-collateralized stablecoin. This will be minted directly against the interest-bearing mtTokens held in the protocol. This is crucial because it allows users to unlock spending power without needing to sell their primary assets. It creates a “full-stack” financial environment where all needs are met in one place.

To keep costs low and speed high, the project plans to expand to Layer-2 networks. This will reduce transaction fees and allow for even more users to join the network. By solving the problems of high fees and slow speeds, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as a primary tool for capital management. The focus on verified safety and functional utility is setting it apart as a primary project to watch in the 2026 market.

Why Phase 7 is Seeing Massive Inflow

As Phase 7 nears its final stage, the sense of urgency among investors is palpable. This stage is viewed as the last major opportunity to enter at a price significantly below the launch target. Whale activity has increased, with several large transactions recorded over the last 48 hours. These participants are looking to secure a large piece of the 1.82 billion token allocation before the price moves to the next tier.

The 24-hour leaderboard has seen record-breaking numbers, as the top daily contributor reward of $500 drives constant engagement. This mechanism has successfully built a highly active community that supports the project’s growth every single day. With more than 19,200 holders already on board, the network effect is beginning to take hold. Those who wait for the official launch at $0.06 will miss out on the early value built during these foundational phases.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance