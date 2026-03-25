Early Bitcoin and Ethereum investors are already rich. Bitcoin rose by more than one million percent in the last decade, and Solana climbed from $1.50 to $260 in a single cycle. Given this, institutions are tracking the market and looking for safe ways to gain exposure, and ING Germany just rolled out crypto ETP trading for retail investors. The search for the right fresh entry has never been more relevant. Pepeto, with more than $8 million raised by the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion, is the new crypto drawing the most committed capital while banks open the door for millions of new buyers. New Crypto Gains Institutional Interest and attracts growing attention from major players in finance.

New Crypto Opportunity as ING Germany Launches ETPs and the SEC Clears 126 ETF Filings

ING Germany rolled out crypto ETP trading for retail investors in partnership with VanEck, giving direct exposure to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana through regular securities accounts, according to 99Bitcoins. The SEC classified 16 tokens as commodities on March 17, clearing 126 ETF filings with approval times cut from 240 days to 75, according to Phemex. Banks in Europe can now treat crypto like a stock or bond, lowering the learning curve for millions. Every presale that lists into this environment catches demand from retail and institutional channels that did not exist a year ago.

New Crypto: Where the Real Returns Are Forming Before the Banks Send Millions of New Buyers

Pepeto

The institutions are building the highway and the wallets that found the right new crypto before the traffic arrives are the ones that make the returns. Pepeto is that entry right now. The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and took nothing to $7 billion is building a full exchange with a former Binance expert on the team, and SolidProof verified every contract before the presale opened.

More than $8 million has flowed in at $0.000000186, and each stage fills faster as the Binance listing approaches. PepetoSwap removes every fee from your trades so your capital stays whole, and the cross chain bridge moves assets between networks at zero cost so what you send is what arrives.

The risk scorer checks every contract before your money goes near dangerous tokens, giving holders protection that PEPE and SHIB never offered their communities. Staking at 193% APY adds to positions while ING Germany opens the door for retail and the SEC clears the regulatory path, and the same 420 trillion supply that Pepe used to reach $11 billion with nothing sits underneath a project with real exchange tools.

This project has the infrastructure that separates projects with lasting demand from the ones that fade after launch. Pepeto will not stay at this price. The listing will erase it. The wallets inside will make the money.

PEPE Coin

PEPE trades at $0.0000034 after gaining 18% in the latest meme coin bounce, according to Cryptonews. The original frog meme coin proved in 2023 that a fresh entry could go from zero to billions on community energy alone. But PEPE peaked at $0.00002803 and its long term challenge remains a lack of utility. Pepeto fills that gap with exchange infrastructure PEPE never built.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

SHIB trades at $0.000006 after bouncing 17% on the recovery, according to CoinGecko. Shibarium’s ecosystem keeps growing and the ETF filing adds institutional attention. But SHIB’s vast circulating supply and $3.5 billion market cap limit its returns. Pepeto offers what SHIB’s size blocks because the presale to listing gap creates the returns.

New Crypto: ING Germany Just Opened the Door and Pepeto Lists Right Into That Wave

ING Germany opening crypto to retail means millions of new buyers are entering the market through regulated products. The SEC cleared 126 ETFs. Every presale that lists into this environment catches a demand wave. Pepeto is that listing with the cofounder who proved $7 billion, exchange tools ready, and a presale closing faster every week. The Pepeto official website is where those wallets are entering right now. The listing will close this window and the people who move will have the positions.

The entries on pepeto.io while banks open crypto to millions of new buyers are the positions this cycle will be defined by.

FAQ

What is the best new crypto to watch in 2026?

Pepeto leads with more than $8 million raised, a SolidProof audit, and a Binance listing approaching while ING Germany opens crypto ETPs and the SEC clears 126 ETF filings.

How does ING Germany’s move affect the new crypto market?

Banks opening crypto to retail means millions of new buyers, and the Pepeto official website offers presale entry before that wave reaches the Binance listing.

Is Pepeto a stronger new crypto than PEPE or SHIB?

PEPE has community but no utility, SHIB has Shibarium but faces supply drag, and Pepeto has exchange infrastructure with the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion.