Najin Killed by Poachers, Fatu Is Now The Last White Rhino

LAIKIPIA, Kenya April 10th 2026

In a devastating blow to global conservation efforts, Najin, the older of the two remaining northern white rhinos (Ceratotherium simum cottoni), was fatally shot by suspected poachers early this morning within the heavily guarded 700-acre predator-free enclosure at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya.

Rangers discovered Najin suffering from multiple gunshot wounds during their routine dawn patrol. Despite swift emergency veterinary intervention by the on-site medical team—including efforts supported by Dr. Florence Kang’ethe and other specialists involved in the long-running BioRescue project—Najin succumbed to her injuries shortly afterward. The attack has raised urgent questions about a potential security breach in one of the world’s most closely monitored rhino sanctuaries.

Najin, born on July 11, 1989, was approximately 36 years old at the time of her death. She was the mother of Fatu and the daughter of the late Sudan, the last known male northern white rhino, who died peacefully in 2018 at the same conservancy.

With Najin’s passing, her daughter Fatu—born on June 29, 2000, and now approximately 25 years old—stands as the sole surviving northern white rhino on the planet.

A Subspecies on the Brink

Conservation scientists and experts have long described the northern white rhino subspecies as functionally extinct due to the absence of any living males and the advanced reproductive challenges faced by the two females, which made natural breeding impossible.

Decades of intensive protection, international collaboration, and pioneering reproductive technologies—including repeated ovum pick-up procedures, the creation of dozens of northern white rhino embryos stored in cryopreservation, and attempts to develop surrogate pregnancies using southern white rhino females—had offered a fragile thread of hope for eventual revival.

That hope has now been extinguished with Najin’s death.

Fatu, described by longtime caretakers as more energetic and occasionally “grumpy” compared to her calmer mother, is now the last white rhino of her kind. Experts emphasize that without any other living northern white rhinos—and with no possibility of natural reproduction—there will never be another northern white rhino born through conventional means.

Advanced techniques such as stem-cell-derived gametes or further IVF using the remaining genetic material represent the only theoretical path forward. However, many biologists consider the subspecies effectively lost in any viable, self-sustaining form.

Reaction at the Conservancy

Rumors of the tragedy spread quickly across the conservancy this morning, with staff and visitors noting unusual distress signals, increased armed patrols, and a somber mood descending over the normally bustling conservation hub.

Ol Pejeta, which also protects more than 165 black rhinos and serves as a flagship for broader wildlife recovery programs, has become a focal point of grief and reflection.

Peter Esegon, one of the primary longtime handlers who has spent years assisting with the rhinos’ daily care—including scratching Najin in her favorite spots behind the ears or along her hind leg to keep her relaxed—posted a brief message on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account:

“Tragic incident this morning. Heartbroken. Will provide a full update on the situation later today. Please respect the team and the animals during this difficult time.”

Zacharia Mutai (also referred to as Zachary Mutai or simply Zach), the head rhino caregiver renowned for his more than decade-long dedication—often working 12-hour shifts involving feeding, belly rubs, health monitoring, and forming deep personal bonds with the animals (frequently calling Najin his favorite due to her gentle nature)—has not yet issued a public statement.

Colleagues and observers close to the conservancy expect an emotional update from him in the coming hours, reflecting his profound connection to “the girls,” as Najin and Fatu have been affectionately known by the care team.

Ongoing Protection Efforts

The full team of armed rangers—sometimes augmented by National Police Reservists—continues to maintain an intensified 24/7 watch over Fatu. Veterinary staff remain on high alert to support her physical and emotional well-being following the loss of her mother and lifelong companion.

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