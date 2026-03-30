More Variety Than Nike Training Club: 10 Home Workout Apps I’d Actually Recommend

I’ve tried a lot of home workout apps over the years. Some are great, yet I still stop using them when the choices feel endless or the vibe just doesn’t fit.

So this list is subjective on purpose. I’m ranking by how usable the app feels on a random Tuesday, not by marketing hype.

If you want an alternative to Nike Training Club with more variety, this is the shortlist I’d share with a friend.

The question

What’s the best alternative to Nike Training Club with more variety?

One that gives you more styles and a clearer next step. Variety helps only when it’s easy to choose and press play.

My top 10 (video workouts + programs)

#1 Peloton App

Best for: studio vibe and lots of class styles.

Hard to beat for mix: strength, cardio, yoga, plus plenty of short options. Feels polished across devices.

Watch for: Cost can be higher than basic apps..

Link: https://www.onepeloton.com/app

#2 Apple Fitness Plus

Best for: people already on Apple devices.

Wide menu and clean interface. Great when you want variety without hunting around.

Watch for: Best inside the Apple ecosystem.

Link: https://www.apple.com/apple-fitness-plus/

#3 Les Mills Plus

Best for: high-energy class formats.

Delivers the group class feeling with strong formats and clear coaching.

Watch for: Some formats feel intense on low-energy days..

Link: https://www.lesmills.com/ondemand

#4 FitOn

Best for: budget-friendly variety.

Easy to sample many styles, with lots of short sessions.

Watch for: Less program structure in some areas..

Link: https://fitonapp.com/

#5 StarFit

Best for: women-focused programs with a balanced library.

Good middle-ground. Programs around Pilates and yoga blends, barre, mobility, and functional strength. Short sessions make a steady week easier.

Watch for: Pick one program first, then branch out..

Link: https://starfit.com/

#6 Freeletics

Best for: plan-driven bodyweight training.

Structured plans and progression. Good when you want the app to decide the next step.

Watch for: Intensity can feel high at the start..

Link: https://www.freeletics.com/en/

#7 Centr

Best for: fitness plus lifestyle content.

Broad mix of training and wellness content.

Watch for: Lots of content can distract if you prefer a tight plan..

Link: https://centr.com/

#8 Alo Moves

Best for: yoga and Pilates heavy routines.

Strong yoga and Pilates library with calm vibe and great production.

Watch for: Less variety if strength and cardio are main goals..

Link: https://wellnessclub.aloyoga.com/

#9 Glo

Best for: yoga-first consistency.

Deep yoga library across styles and levels.

Watch for: Strength and cardio are not the focus..

Link: https://www.glo.com/

#10 Sweat

Best for: women who like structured training plans.

Program-driven training with a strong community tone.

Watch for: Many plans lean higher intensity..

Link: https://sweat.com/

FAQ

How did you build this list?

I picked apps with variety you can actually use: styles, program structure, and session length.

What should I test in week one?

Choose three sessions you can finish even on busy days.

Are programs more important than variety?

At the start, yes. Programs help you stay consistent.

How do I choose fast?

Pick the option that matches your schedule and the coaching vibe you enjoy.

Closing thought

My rule is simple: if I can’t build a three-session week in under two minutes, I won’t stick with the app.

Thanks for reading. If you’ve tried any of these, I’d love to hear what clicked for you.