Missed the Ripple (XRP) 2024 Rally? Experts Highlight a New Crypto Under $0.10

Investors who missed Ripple (XRP)’s 2024 rally are now exploring new opportunities in the crypto market, with attention turning to emerging low-cost tokens. One such project, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), priced under $0.10, is gaining interest due to its structured presale and upcoming V1 protocol launch.

Market analysts highlight MUTM’s utility-focused model, including mtTokens and a buy-and-distribute system, as a differentiator from more hype-driven cryptocurrencies. With growing investor participation and early-stage liquidity forming, MUTM is being closely tracked as a potential addition to diversified crypto portfolios.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple (XRP) remains a primary anchor of the global market, currently trading at approximately $1.43 as of March 18, 2026. This follows a period of significant volatility where the token attempted to break through major technical barriers. The total market cap for XRP currently sits at approximately $83.35 billion, positioning it as the fourth-largest cryptocurrency after recently surpassing BNB. Despite its massive size, the asset has faced a series of rejections at the $1.51 to $1.60 resistance zone. Rallies have repeatedly stalled in this range as traders look for more definitive signals of a long-term trend shift.

The current technical data shows that XRP has recently formed a bearish pin bar at its upper consolidation boundary. While the token has benefited from institutional interest and spot fund inflows, it continues to struggle with heavy resistance near the $1.80 and $2.00 levels. These zones represent previous floors from late 2025 that have now turned into ceilings. Because XRP requires immense capital to move its price, many large holders are noticing that the potential for rapid multiples has diminished. This has led to a cooling of momentum as participants seek out newer protocols that are just beginning their growth cycles.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is an Ethereum-based protocol focused on lending and borrowing. It is building a professional hub for non-custodial finance that allows users to deposit assets into liquidity pools and borrow against them. This system is split into two distinct markets. The Peer-to-Contract (P2C) market uses automated pools for instant liquidity, while the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace allows for custom agreements between individual users. This dual structure is designed to handle a wide range of needs, from retail users to larger participants.

The project is currently in its community funding phase. To date, it has successfully secured over $20.8 million in capital. This growth is backed by a global community that has now surpassed 19,200 individual holders. The native MUTM token is currently priced at $0.04 in its seventh stage. Exactly 1.82 billion tokens from a total supply of 4 billion are reserved for this early phase, and over 850 million tokens have already been sold. This path leads to a confirmed official launch price of $0.06. For early participants, this offers a built-in value adjustment before the protocol reaches its full market debut.

Comparative Price Predictions

When comparing the two projects, analysts highlight a stark contrast in potential returns. For XRP, many experts have issued a cautious price prediction for 2026. They suggest the asset may struggle to move beyond the $1.60 to $2.10 range. The primary limitation is its massive market cap. For XRP to double in value, it needs another $83 billion in fresh capital to enter the market. Additionally, the ongoing regulatory uncertainty and the large portion of tokens held in escrow continue to create overhead pressure. This makes it difficult for XRP to replicate the explosive surges seen in its early years.

In contrast, the price prediction for Mutuum Finance is much more aggressive. Analysts believe that because MUTM is starting from a much lower valuation, it has far more room to grow. Some forecasts suggest the token could reach $0.50 to $0.65 by 2027 as it captures a share of the multibillion-dollar lending market. This growth is supported by a developing buy-and-distribute mechanism.

A portion of the fees generated by the protocol is used to buy MUTM tokens from the open market and distribute them to stakers. This creates a direct link between the activity of the platform and the demand for the token, which is a driver that XRP currently lacks in its native structure.

V1 Protocol Launch and Roadmap Plans

The primary driver of the current momentum is the activation of the V1 protocol on the testnet. This working version has already handled over $270 million in simulated volume. The V1 launch features include the mtToken system, where users receive yield-bearing receipts for their deposits. It also includes an automated liquidator bot to ensure the safety of the pools. To protect users, the team recently added a one-click safe-mode feature. This allows participants to select a risk profile, such as Safe or Aggressive, and the protocol automatically sets the best Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio to prevent accidental liquidations.

The roadmap for 2026 includes several major milestones. Following the mainnet debut, the project plans to launch a native over-collateralized stablecoin. This asset will be minted directly against the collateral held within the protocol, allowing users to unlock spending power without selling their holdings. Security remains a top priority, with a full manual audit already completed by Halborn Security. To maintain high levels of engagement, the platform also features a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with a $500 bonus.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com