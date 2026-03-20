Looking for the Next Crypto Under $1? Analysts Say This DeFi Project Deserves Attention

As the market starts hunting for the next low-priced altcoin with real staying power, the search is drifting toward projects that already combine early pricing with a usable DeFi model. Mutuum Finance is increasingly showing up in that conversation. MUTM is still priced at $0.04, its listing price is set at $0.06, and the project has already reported more than $20.8 million raised with over 19,000 holders participating. That kind of traction is why analysts following newer DeFi names keep giving it more attention in 2026 watchlists.

Why an under-$1 setup gets attention fast

The appeal starts with how much room is still left on the price curve. A token trading at $0.04 does not need a massive market cap jump just to become an “under-$1 crypto” success story. Even before it reaches $1, there is a wide band of upside for early buyers. The presale opened at $0.01, moved to $0.04, and is targeting $0.06 at launch, which means phase-one buyers are already looking at a 500% move by listing while current buyers are still entering below the planned public debut.

That setup looks stronger because the project is not being sold as a pure meme-style rerating play. Coverage around Mutuum’s build cycle has highlighted a dual-lending model and a roadmap that goes beyond launch-day hype. For investors who still want a low entry but do not want a blank utility story, that combination matters a lot.

Why P2C and P2P make the protocol wider than a basic lending app

Mutuum is being built around two lanes. The first is a pooled peer-to-contract market where lenders deposit assets into shared pools and borrowers draw liquidity against collateral. The second is a peer-to-peer market where borrowing positions can be matched more directly instead of always pulling from a common pool. That gives the protocol more flexibility than a single-lane lending product.

That second lane is part of what makes the project stand out in DeFi discussions. In recent project-linked coverage, the P2P side is framed as especially useful for high-volatility assets such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, where users may want more customized terms than a standard pooled market would normally offer. That is an important distinction because it lets Mutuum serve both mainstream DeFi users and traders who want a cleaner way to borrow or lend around speculative assets.

What makes the mechanics easier to justify

The protocol’s accounting model is one of the clearest parts of the setup. When users deposit into Mutuum, they receive mtTokens at a 1:1 nominal ratio with the supplied asset. Those mtTokens represent the deposit, keep accruing value as interest flows into the pool, and can later be redeemed for the original asset plus earned yield. Because they follow the ERC-20 standard, they are also transferable, which makes them more flexible than a simple static receipt.

A borrowing example shows why that matters in practice. Project coverage around the build has described pooled-market borrowing at roughly 60% to 75% LTV, and another recent example used 70% LTV to illustrate that a user posting $2,000 worth of ETH as collateral could borrow up to $1,400 in another asset. That is a straightforward use case for investors who want liquidity without selling a core position too early.

Mutuum’s longer-term case also has more depth than a typical cheap altcoin. The roadmap points to a native overcollateralized stablecoin, multichain deployment, and Layer 2 cost optimization, all of which can make the ecosystem more usable after launch rather than leaving the token dependent on early speculation alone. That is the real reason it keeps earning attention as a possible under-$1 crypto to watch.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance