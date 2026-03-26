Solana’s climb from $2 in 2020 to $294 at its peak in 2025 is the ultimate proof that early positioning in the right project yields returns that change financial futures. But SOL at $91 now delivers 3.4x to its old highs over quarters. The solana price benefits from CME Group launching 24/7 crypto futures on May 29, but the wallets that want the kind of returns SOL once delivered are positioning in Pepeto at presale pricing with more than $8 million raised on the Ethereum blockchain, a SolidProof audit, and a former Binance expert driving the Binance listing. The 150x math from presale to listing is the window that SOL at $91 cannot match.

Solana Price Gets a Boost as CME Opens 24/7 Crypto Futures on May 29

CME Group announced it will launch 24/7 crypto futures and options on May 29, according to CME Group. The exchange recorded $3 trillion in notional volume in 2025. BeInCrypto confirmed daily volume hit 407,200 contracts in 2026, up 46% year over year. The solana price benefits from 24/7 institutional access, but early stage exchange entries during strong recovery cycles often deliver the biggest gains.

Solana Price and the Exchange Presale Where the Listing Math Delivers What SOL Once Did

Pepeto

Bitcoin’s journey from pennies to $126,000 and Solana’s climb from $2 to $294 are the clearest proof that early access to the right project yields returns that define financial futures. Pepeto captures this same energy with its exchange tools on the Ethereum blockchain. PepetoSwap removes trading fees so your capital stops bleeding. The risk scorer checks contracts before your money goes near them. The bridge sends tokens across chains at zero cost. Like Solana’s early days, this is about positioning before the demand arrives.

The cofounder who built Pepe to $11 billion with zero products is behind Pepeto, and a former Binance expert on the dev team drives the exchange toward its Binance listing. SolidProof completed the audit before the presale opened. More than $8 million raised during fear. Staking at 193% APY compounds daily for wallets inside. The wallets entering at presale pricing are building positions the rest of the market will wish they had.

The presale sits at $0.000000186 with 420 trillion supply. Pepe reached $11 billion with the same supply and same cofounder but zero exchange tools, and matching that is 150x. The Binance listing will make Pepeto’s price explode, and Pepeto holders will be the success stories of 2026. The solana price needs quarters for 3.4x. Pepeto needs one listing for 150x. People who waited for proof with Solana missed the 150x from $2 to $294. Pepeto is that same window right now.

Solana (SOL) Price Outlook

Solana trades at $91, down 70% from its $294 all time high, according to Coinbase. The staked SOL ETF launched with weekly inflows of $9.1 million. CME opening 24/7 futures gives institutions continuous hedging access starting May 29.

Resistance sits at $92 to $94 with $100 as the breakout level. CoinCodex projects SOL reaching $110 by mid April. Bloomberg gives additional ETF approvals a 95% chance. If $80 breaks, $70 is support. The solana price forecast for 2026 targets $100 to $120, with $200 possible if DeFi TVL returns. Even $294 is 3.4x from here over quarters. SOL will recover, but 3.4x over quarters will not make anyone rich. Pepeto’s listing delivers 150x in one event.

Solana Price Takes Quarters While Pepeto’s Listing Takes Days

As we reflect on Solana’s $2 origins and Bitcoin’s penny phase, the pattern is clear: early access to the right project yields the biggest returns. The SOL at $91 will recover with ETF flows, but the 150x window has closed for SOL. It is open for Pepeto. The Pepeto official website is where that entry is still live, and the wallets that do not move before the listing will carry that decision through the rest of 2026.

Lock in the entry the the SOL outlook cannot deliver at Pepeto official website

FAQs

What is the solana price outlook after CME opens 24/7 futures?

The SOL forecast targets $100 near term with $110 by mid April. CME 24/7 trading expands institutional hedging access.

How does the solana price compare to Pepeto for returns?

SOL at $91 targets 3.4x over quarters. Pepeto at presale pricing offers 150x with the Binance listing compressing returns into days.

Is Pepeto a better entry than Solana right now?

SOL offers ETF backed recovery. The Pepeto official website gives presale access where 150x happens on one listing day while SOL needs a full year.