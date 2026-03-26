Medical Billing and AR: A Practical Cash-Flow System for Healthcare

Most healthcare practices don’t fail because of bad clinical care — they fail because money never makes it from the payer to the bank account. Denials pile up, follow-ups get skipped, and write-offs quietly eat into revenue that was earned but never collected. If your cash flow feels unpredictable, the problem is almost always hiding inside your medical billing services workflow. This guide breaks down exactly where the leaks are, which numbers to track, and how to build a system that turns billed charges into actual deposits.

Where AR Really Leaks Money

Most AR problems don’t come from one big failure — they come from small, repeatable mistakes that compound over time. Here’s where money actually disappears:

Claim errors — A single wrong code, missing modifier, or mismatched diagnosis can bounce a claim instantly. Without a clean claim rate target above 95%, you’re paying staff to rework the same charges twice.

Eligibility gaps — Verifying coverage the day before a visit is the standard, but plenty of practices still skip it. When a patient’s plan changed last month and nobody checked, that encounter becomes a self-pay balance that’s hard to collect.

Missing documentation — Payers audit claims, and when records don’t support the billed level of service, they either deny or downcode. Both outcomes mean less money for the same work.

Underpayments — Insurers underpay more often than most practices realize. Without a fee schedule loaded into your system for comparison, low payments get posted and the underpayment is gone for good.

Fixing these issues isn’t about working harder — it’s about building checks into the process before the claim ever leaves your office.

AR Metrics That Actually Matter

Tracking the right numbers tells you where your revenue cycle is healthy and where it’s bleeding. Skip vanity metrics and focus on these:

A/R aging is the first thing any consultant looks at. If more than 15–20% of your AR sits beyond 90 days, claims are stalling somewhere and not getting worked. accounts receivable services teams use aging buckets — 0–30, 31–60, 61–90, 90+ days — to prioritize follow-up. The older the claim, the lower your chances of collecting.

Clean claim rate measures what percentage of your claims pass on the first submission. Anything below 95% means your front-end processes need attention — eligibility checks, prior authorizations, or charge capture.

Denial rate tracks how many claims come back rejected. An overall denial rate above 5% is a red flag. Break it down by payer and denial reason — patterns there tell you exactly what to fix.

Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) shows the average number of days between when you bill and when you collect. Benchmark DSO varies by specialty, but anything above 45–50 days for commercial payers is worth investigating.

Net collection rate is the most honest revenue cycle metric there is. It measures how much of your allowed revenue you actually collected after adjustments. A rate below 95% means money is slipping out — whether through timely filing, write-offs, or missed follow-ups. For a deeper dive into managing these numbers, accounts receivable services can provide structured support.

A Simple Workflow: From Charge Capture to Follow-Up

A solid AR workflow isn’t complicated — it’s consistent. The problem is that most practices let steps get skipped under pressure. Here’s what a clean process looks like from start to finish:

Charge capture happens at the point of care. Every service gets documented, coded, and entered into the system the same day — or by the next morning at the latest. Delays here create backlogs that are hard to recover from.

Before the claim goes out, a scrubber checks it against payer rules. This catches mismatched codes, missing data, and authorization issues before they become denials. Skipping this step is where a lot of medical billing AR problems start.

Claims go out daily, not in batches. Holding claims for a week to “process together” is a habit that quietly tanks your DSO. Electronic submission means most claims are adjudicated within 7–14 days.

When remittances come back, post them the same day and compare every payment against your contracted fee schedule. Flag underpayments immediately — most payers have a short window for appeals.

Follow-up on unpaid claims should start at 25–30 days for commercial payers and 14–21 days for Medicare. Assign specific payers to specific staff and hold them accountable with weekly AR reports. This is the step that separates practices with strong cash flow from those constantly chasing payments.

Outsourcing vs In-house: When It Makes Sense

This is a real decision that depends on your practice size, specialty, and current AR performance — not a one-size-fits-all answer.

In-house billing makes sense when you have a volume that justifies a dedicated team, your staff has specialty-specific coding expertise, and your denial rate and DSO are already within benchmark. If your healthcare cash flow is stable and your team is experienced, adding an outside vendor may just add cost without adding value.

Outsourcing starts making sense when your denial rate is climbing, AR over 90 days keeps growing, or your billing staff is overwhelmed and follow-up is being skipped. It also makes sense during growth phases — when you’re adding providers faster than you can hire and train billing staff.

A hybrid model works well for many mid-size practices: keep eligibility verification and charge entry in-house, and outsource denial management and aged AR follow-up to a specialized team. This splits the work by skill level and keeps your core team focused on clean submission rather than rework.

The most important thing to evaluate before outsourcing: make sure any vendor you consider is tracking the same metrics you’re tracking, and that you’ll have visibility into their performance. If you can’t see the denial rate, DSO, and net collection rate monthly, you don’t actually know if they’re helping.

Quick Checklist

Use this to evaluate your AR process at a glance:

Eligibility verified for every patient before the appointment

Claims submitted within 24–48 hours of the encounter

Clean claim rate tracked and reported monthly (target: 95%+)

Denial rate monitored by payer and reason code

AR aging reviewed weekly — nothing sits past 90 days without active follow-up

Payments posted and compared to contracted rates the same day they arrive

Underpayments flagged and appealed within the payer’s timeframe

DSO calculated monthly and benchmarked against specialty averages

Net collection rate at or above 95%

Staff accountability tied to specific payer queues, not general AR buckets

Consistent cash flow in healthcare isn’t luck — it’s process. The practices that collect what they earn have built systems that don’t rely on one person knowing everything, don’t skip steps when it’s busy, and treat AR metrics as seriously as clinical outcomes. Start with your aging report this week, and work backwards from there.