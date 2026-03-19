MaxQuant Joins Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 as Gold Sponsor

Hong Kong, 19th March 2026, ZEX PR WIRE — Hong Kong Web3 Festival is delighted to welcome MaxQuant as a Gold Sponsor at its 2026 edition.

The Hong Kong Web3 Festival has long been a gathering point for the brightest minds in blockchain, decentralized finance, and digital assets. This year, it welcomes yet another forward-thinking innovator to its growing roster of sponsors: MaxQuant AI, a platform that is quietly redefining what it means to engage with financial markets in the age of artificial intelligence.

MaxQuant AI is not simply another trading tool. Built on the AgentFi protocol, it represents a fundamentally different philosophy about how technology and finance can work together. At its core, MaxQuant AI functions as an intelligent trading partner — one that learns, adapts, and operates with a level of precision that traditional systems simply cannot match. In a world where markets move at the speed of information, having an AI-driven infrastructure capable of processing signals and executing strategies in real time is no longer a luxury. For serious participants in the crypto and DeFi space, it is becoming a necessity. MaxQuant is stepping into that gap with conviction and clarity of purpose. For those looking to explore what it offers, more information is available at https://maxquant.ai.

Their decision to sponsor the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 as a Gold Sponsor speaks volumes about the kind of company MaxQuant is building. Rather than operating from the sidelines, they are choosing to stand at the center of the conversation — alongside the institutions, developers, investors, and policymakers who are actively shaping the future of decentralized technology.

The Hong Kong Web3 Festival itself needs little introduction in the Web3 world. Co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group, and organized by W3ME, it has been Asia’s premier crypto conference since its founding in 2023. Year after year, it has brought together an extraordinary cross-section of talent — entrepreneurs building the next generation of decentralized applications, regulators navigating the complex policy landscape, venture capitalists identifying where value will be created, and technologists pushing the limits of what blockchain infrastructure can do.

The numbers speak for themselves. The previous three editions of the festival collectively attracted over 100,000 visitors, featured more than 350 exhibitors, welcomed upwards of 1,200 speakers, and played host to over 400 diverse side events. These are not the figures of a regional conference finding its footing — they are the hallmarks of a truly global event that has earned its reputation through substance and execution.

The 2026 edition, scheduled to run from April 20 to 23 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, is set to be the most ambitious yet. Up to 400 speakers will take the stage, representing every meaningful dimension of the Web3 and crypto ecosystem. What makes this year particularly noteworthy is the depth of engagement from traditional finance. Nearly 1,000 executives and corporate decision-makers from conventional financial institutions and real economy sectors have already registered. This convergence of old and new finance is precisely the kind of dialogue that moves markets and reshapes industries.

Hong Kong’s role in all of this is not incidental — it is strategic. As one of the world’s most recognized financial centers, the city occupies a rare position: deeply connected to the vast economic potential of Mainland China, while remaining internationally open and legally sophisticated enough to attract global capital and talent. The Web3 Festival channels that advantage deliberately, serving as a bridge between East and West, between institutional caution and decentralized ambition, between where finance has been and where it is unmistakably heading.

For MaxQuant AI, being part of this moment makes perfect sense. The convergence of AI and DeFi is one of the most consequential developments in modern finance, and the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is exactly the kind of stage where that story deserves to be told. As a Gold Sponsor, MaxQuant will have the opportunity to engage directly with the decision-makers, innovators, and thought leaders who will determine how that story unfolds.

For full details on the event, visit https://www.web3festival.org/hongkong2026/#/en. Organizations interested in partnership opportunities can register their interest at https://tally.so/r/w5YEbP.