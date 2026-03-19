Crypto News Today: Whales Buy Pepeto as the Long-Awaited Bull Run Nears

Oil almost touched $100 this week after geopolitical tensions sparked a macro panic. Stocks sold off and traders went into meltdown mode. Then US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stepped in with a temporary license that cooled the spike. Oil dropped quickly, and crypto reacted fast.

The macro setup that every trader has been waiting for is building exactly the way it should, and in the crypto news today, the real story is what whales are doing behind the scenes. They are dumping the market to shake out retail, then loading early stage projects like Pepeto where the real returns happen. Remember PEPE Coin? Whales bought it during market panic in 2023 and rode it to $7 billion. Now they are positioning in Pepeto at $0.000000186 with $8.1M raised and exchange listings approaching.

BTC jumps after Bessent kills the oil scare

Treasury Secretary Bessent stepped into a market panicking about oil prices and cooled things down fast. He announced a temporary measure allowing countries to buy oil already in transit, calling the spike a short term disruption. Bitcoin jumped close to $74,000 within hours as risk appetite returned.

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin approached $74,000 with the total altcoin market cap reaching $1.1 trillion. PEPE surged 20% and open interest jumped 8% to $112 billion.

Fortune reported that Bitcoin was at $73,717 on March 17 while Ethereum held near $2,317, and now on 18 March Bitcoin is trading around $71,280 and Ethereum sits at $2,119.

Three positions to load before this window shuts

Pepeto: The presale whales are quietly accumulating

If you are still sitting on the sidelines reading about Pepeto and not positioning, this section is your last clear headed moment before FOMO kicks in at exchange listing prices. Pepeto is the only presale in this market where a full exchange ecosystem is being built by a PEPE cofounder who already created a coin worth $7 billion, and the presale is still open at $0.000000186.

PepetoSwap handles cross chain swaps in seconds. Pepeto Bridge moves your assets between blockchains. Pepeto Exchange brings it all together as a complete trading platform. All three products are close to ready for public launch. The smart contract is audited by SolidProof, and staking at 196% APY locks supply while rewarding holders. Over $8.1M has already been raised, and the crypto news today shows that smart money is accumulating before exchange listings change the math permanently.

This is a presale that is closing fast, and there is no extension coming. Whales know this, which is why they loaded PEPE early and are now doing the same with Pepeto at $0.000000186 before listings arrive.

Bitcoin update for March 2026

BTC is currently trading around $71,280 after recovering from recent lows, and the setup underneath is the strongest it has been since Q4 2025. The 2026 bull target sits at $150,000 or higher. BTC will not give you 100X from here. But as a store of value position running alongside a presale like Pepeto that is still at ground floor pricing, BTC is the safest way to get broad market exposure. The crypto news today shows institutions are accumulating, but whales make their real money on early projects, not large caps.

Ethereum update for March 2026

ETH reclaimed $2,119this week after spending months in a brutal drawdown from its all time high. The current entry sits well below the peak, with major upgrades scheduled for 2026. The upside math is a 3X to 5X from here. That is decent, but not the same as Pepeto at $0.000000186 with three exchange products close to launch and exchange listings approaching.

Crypto news today: The window is closing

Bessent just gave the market a macro green light, BTC responded by jumping to $74,000 with ETF inflows running for weeks, and the bull run setup that serious traders have been positioning for is starting to look like the real thing. BTC and ETH are the right plays for cycle exposure. But Pepeto is for traders who want the move that makes the BTC chart look boring. At $0.000000186 with $8.1M raised, a PEPE cofounder, SolidProof audit, 196% APY staking, and three products close to launch, the presale is closing fast and there is no extension. Once exchange listings arrive, this price disappears permanently and the countdown is already running.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest crypto news today? Whales are dumping to buy cheaper. Pepeto at $0.000000186 is where smart money is positioning before listings.

Is Pepeto worth buying alongside BTC and ETH? BTC and ETH offer 3X to 5X. Pepeto offers ground floor pricing with exchange products close to launch.

Why is the presale window more urgent than waiting? There is no discount after listings. The presale price of $0.000000186 could be the floor that never returns.