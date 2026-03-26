Mauritius vs. Seychelles: Choosing the Right Offshore Securities and Derivatives Brokerage License in 2026

For fintech founders, brokerage operators, and investment firms looking to establish regulated offshore entities, two Indian Ocean jurisdictions have emerged as the most compelling destinations in 2026: Mauritius and Seychelles. Both offer low-tax environments, internationally recognized regulatory frameworks, and broad authorization scope for securities dealing, CFD brokerage, and derivatives intermediation. But they are not interchangeable — and choosing the wrong jurisdiction can cost operators months of delays, unexpected capital requirements, or banking difficulties down the line.

This article breaks down the key differences between the Mauritius Investment Dealer License and the Seychelles Securities Dealer License, examines what each jurisdiction offers in practice, and outlines how specialist advisory firms like Zitadelle AG help brokerage operators navigate the path to authorization.

Why Offshore Securities Licensing Matters in 2026

The demand for offshore securities and derivatives brokerage licenses has never been higher. A combination of increasingly restrictive regulation in major onshore jurisdictions — the EU’s MiFID II leverage caps, Australia’s ASIC retail client protections, the UK FCA’s marketing restrictions — and growing retail demand for multi-asset trading platforms has pushed operators toward more flexible offshore frameworks.

The appeal is straightforward: a properly licensed offshore broker can onboard international clients, operate trading platforms across asset classes, maintain segregated client funds, and access global liquidity providers, all within a compliant and recognized regulatory structure — at a fraction of the cost of a EU or Tier-1 license.

Mauritius and Seychelles have both matured significantly as regulatory destinations. Neither is a “paper license” jurisdiction. Both have functioning regulators with enforcement records, FATF-compliant frameworks, and established ecosystems of auditors, compliance providers, and banking partners.

The Mauritius Investment Dealer License: What It Offers

The Mauritius Investment Dealer License is issued by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) under the Securities Act 2005. It is the primary authorization for securities dealing, CFD brokerage, derivatives intermediation, portfolio management, and proprietary trading operations in Mauritius.

The license is structured across four subcategories, with minimum capital requirements ranging from approximately USD 18,000 for a Discount Broker (execution-only, no investment advice) up to USD 333,333 for a Full Service Dealer including underwriting. The most widely used category — Full Service Dealer excluding underwriting — requires USD 33,333 in minimum stated capital and covers the full range of client-facing securities and derivatives activities.

From a tax perspective, Mauritius is highly competitive. The effective corporate tax rate is approximately 3%, achieved through an 80% foreign tax credit applied to non-Mauritius sourced income. There is no capital gains tax, no withholding tax on dividends, and access to a treaty network spanning 46 jurisdictions including India, China, Singapore, South Africa, and the UAE.

What distinguishes Mauritius from lighter-touch offshore destinations is its substance requirement framework. The FSC requires genuine Core Income Generating Activity (CIGA) presence: a physical office, at least two Mauritius-resident directors, a resident Compliance Officer and Money Laundering Reporting Officer, and demonstrable board-level decision-making occurring in-country. For operators who prefer leaner structures, licensed management companies provide outsourced substance solutions at monthly costs typically ranging from USD 500 to USD 5,500.

The typical application timeline is 4 to 8 months from submission to license issuance, with a further 3 to 12 weeks for bank account opening. Available banking partners include MCB, SBM, AfrAsia Bank, and Bank One — all of which have established processes for licensed investment dealers.

Full details on the Mauritius licensing framework, document checklist, and application process are available in Zitadelle AG’s comprehensive guide: https://www.zitadelleag.com/news/mauritius-investment-dealer-license-overview

The Seychelles Securities Dealer License: What It Offers

The Seychelles Securities Dealer License is issued by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) under the Securities Act 2007. It is the primary regulatory authorization for broker companies operating in securities, CFDs, derivatives, and — following a February 2025 FSA Circular — CFDs on cryptocurrencies.

The minimum capital requirement is USD 100,000, fully paid up at the time of application. This is substantially higher than Mauritius’s most popular category but lower than EU or Australian equivalents, and in line with what institutional counterparties and liquidity providers now expect from credibly licensed offshore brokers.

The Seychelles regulatory landscape has matured considerably. Over 190 licensed Securities Dealers operate under FSA supervision as of 2026, including internationally recognized names such as ATFX Global Markets, Equiti Group, and Scope Markets. This establishes a level of market credibility that newer or less established offshore frameworks cannot match.

The 2025 FSA Circular on crypto CFDs is a significant differentiator. It explicitly confirms that CFDs on cryptocurrencies — BTC/USD, ETH/USD, and similar pairs — are permitted under the Securities Act without requiring a separate Virtual Asset Service Provider license. This makes Seychelles one of the very few offshore jurisdictions offering explicit regulatory permission for hybrid securities-crypto brokerage operations under a single authorization.

Corporate tax in Seychelles is 3%, and 100% foreign ownership is permitted. At least two resident directors are required, along with a local compliance officer and MLRO. The application timeline is typically 8 to 12 months from incorporation to FSA approval.

Annual ongoing costs include an FSA license fee of USD 6,000, audited financial statements, AML/CFT reporting obligations, and material change notifications for any amendments to directors, UBOs, or business activities.

Full details on the Seychelles licensing framework, corporate structure requirements, and step-by-step application process are covered in Zitadelle AG’s 2026 guide: https://www.zitadelleag.com/news/seychelles-securities-dealer-license-overview

Mauritius vs. Seychelles: A Direct Comparison

The choice between the two jurisdictions comes down to four primary factors: capital availability, product scope, banking relationships, and substance appetite.

Capital: For operators with tighter initial budgets, Mauritius’s USD 33,333 minimum for the most popular license category is considerably more accessible than Seychelles’s USD 100,000 floor. However, the gap narrows when total project costs — compliance setup, banking, substance provision — are factored in.

Product scope: Both licenses cover securities dealing, CFDs, and derivatives. Seychelles has an edge for hybrid crypto-CFD operations following the FSA’s 2025 Circular. Mauritius covers portfolio management and investment advisory services more explicitly within its license categories.

Banking: Mauritius has a more developed onshore banking ecosystem for licensed investment dealers, with four major banks regularly servicing FSC-regulated entities. Seychelles operators more commonly rely on international banking relationships, which can add complexity to the account opening process.

Substance: Mauritius’s CIGA requirements are rigorous and actively monitored. Seychelles demands resident directors and a local compliance presence but offers slightly more flexibility in how substance is structured. For operators who want minimal local footprint, Seychelles may be marginally easier to maintain.

Credibility: Both are FATF-compliant. Mauritius is generally regarded as marginally more prestigious among institutional counterparties and liquidity providers, owing to its longer track record and broader treaty network. Seychelles’s credibility has risen significantly in recent years and is accepted by major prime-of-prime providers.

For many operators, the answer is not choosing one over the other — it is holding both. A dual-jurisdiction structure with a Mauritius Investment Dealer License and a Seychelles Securities Dealer License allows operators to segment client geographies, satisfy different counterparty requirements, and build regulatory resilience across their brokerage group.

Working With a Specialist Licensing Partner

The application process for either license is not a paperwork exercise. Both the FSC Mauritius and FSA Seychelles conduct detailed due diligence on shareholders, directors, and beneficial owners, scrutinize AML/CFT frameworks, and assess whether business plans reflect realistic and compliant operating models. Applications that are poorly structured, incomplete, or inconsistent with regulatory expectations are returned — resetting timelines and incurring additional costs.

Zitadelle AG is a financial services licensing consultancy with a track record that includes applications for some of the most recognized names in multi-asset brokerage. Their services span initial eligibility assessment, corporate structure design, GBC or IBC formation, full application dossier preparation, regulator liaison, substance provision introductions, bank account facilitation, and post-licensing compliance support — across both Mauritius and Seychelles, as well as Labuan, Curaçao, and other offshore derivatives and securities licensing jurisdictions.

For brokerage founders and fintech operators evaluating their offshore licensing strategy in 2026, the window for establishing compliant, cost-efficient, and commercially credible securities and derivatives operations remains genuinely open. Both Mauritius and Seychelles offer that foundation — the question is which one, or which combination, fits the specific business model.

To explore the options, Zitadelle AG offers an initial consultation at www.zitadelleag.com