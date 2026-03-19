Marta Penda: What Hoteliers Actually Want From Tech Vendors in 2026

Hotel technology itself sits behind almost every moment of the guest journey, from the systems that manage room inventory and pricing to the platforms that coordinate housekeeping, guest communication, marketing, and reservations. For many properties, however, these tools still exist in disconnected silos. As a result, hotel teams spend a significant amount of time navigating software.

The next phase of hospitality technology will be defined by whether vendors truly understand how hotels operate. As hotels face staffing shortages, rising distribution costs, and increasingly complex operations, the bar for technology vendors is rising quickly. Vendors that succeed in 2026 will be those that build products and strategies grounded in operational reality rather than technical ambition.

“What hoteliers expect today is a frictionless ecosystem,” says Marta Penda, Head of Sales, Americas at Cloudbeds. “Data needs to flow between the PMS, revenue systems, guest marketing, accounting and channel management.” In other words, the value of technology increasingly lies not in isolated tools, but in how seamlessly they work together.

The Shift Toward Connected Hotel Ecosystems

For years, hotels assembled their technology stacks piece by piece. One vendor for property management, another for revenue management, another for guest communication, and still another for marketing. While this approach offers flexibility, it also created one of the industry’s most persistent problems: disconnected data.

Instead, hoteliers increasingly expect either deeply integrated platforms or unified ecosystems where information moves seamlessly between systems. Operational teams shouldn’t have to manually reconcile data across multiple dashboards just to understand performance. The expectation is that systems should talk to each other, and insights should surface automatically.

Designing Technology for the Reality of Hotel Operations

One of the most common mistakes technology vendors make is designing products for ideal conditions rather than real hotel environments. “Vendors often design for a perfect environment,” Penda says. “But the property lives or dies by the 4 p.m. check-in rush.”

Hotel staff operate in a constant state of multitasking. A front desk agent might be handling a guest complaint, answering phone calls, coordinating with housekeeping, and resolving a maintenance issue simultaneously. In that environment, even small inefficiencies in software can quickly break workflows. “If you’re using a solution that’s not interruption-proof and requires multiple clicks and multiple tabs open, staff will default back to manual workflows,” Penda says.

This is where operational empathy becomes critical. Technology vendors must understand the pace and unpredictability of hotel operations. Reducing the number of clicks required to complete routine tasks can be just as valuable as introducing new capabilities. Ease of use is also essential in an industry defined by high employee turnover. Systems must be intuitive enough that new employees can become productive quickly. “You don’t want weeks of training every time someone new joins the team,” Penda says.

From Data Visibility to Actionable Intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are becoming central themes in hospitality technology. Penda believes the next competitive advantage won’t come from simply providing more data. “Hoteliers don’t want to constantly check dashboards,” she says. “They want systems that alert them when something is happening and suggest what they should do next.”

The most valuable platforms will translate data into proactive guidance. If booking pace drops for a particular date, the system should flag the issue and recommend potential strategies, whether adjusting rates, launching targeted marketing, or modifying distribution channels. Crucially, those recommendations must reflect the unique dynamics of each property. “Each hotel has a specific DNA,” Penda says. “AI should be able to read the data and suggest strategies that are unique to that property, not just blanket automations that work the same for everyone.” The difference between software providers and strategic partners will increasingly depend on whether technology can deliver that level of contextual insight.

Where Hotels Are Looking for Immediate Impact

While innovation continues across the hospitality tech landscape, two operational areas stand out as priorities for hotel leaders:

1. The first is guest communication. Hotels need better systems for managing guest requests, complaints, and interactions across multiple channels, while maintaining fast response times. Efficient communication workflows help staff stay organized, while improving the overall guest experience.

2. The second is what Penda describes as “revenue marketing.” This combines revenue management and digital marketing strategies designed to increase direct bookings. “Hotels pay significant commissions to online travel agencies,” she says. “Technology that helps bring more direct business to the hotel is extremely important.”

Reducing reliance on third-party distribution, while strengthening direct demand has become a strategic priority across the industry.

What This Means for Hotel Tech Vendors

As expectations evolve, the role of technology vendors is also changing. Selling software alone is no longer enough, particularly when working with large hotel groups. For independent properties, success often depends on simplicity, speed to value, and integrated systems that can be deployed quickly. Hoteliers want to see results soon after implementation rather than waiting months for complex rollouts.

Enterprise organizations, however, require a more consultative approach. Vendors must act as partners who understand multi-property operations, regulatory considerations, and change management across large organizations. “You’re not just selling technology,” Penda says. “You’re looking at the whole business and helping them navigate complexity.”

Ultimately, the vendors that win in hospitality will be those that combine technical innovation with operational understanding. When technology reflects the real challenges hotel teams face every day, it becomes more than software. It becomes a strategic advantage.

Follow Marta Penda on LinkedIn or visit her website for more insights.