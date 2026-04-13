MakaChain Partners with Cregis to Enable Gas-Free Crypto Payments

MakaChain, an EVM-compatible blockchain built for real-world payment use cases, has partnered with Cregis to integrate its infrastructure into the Cregis wallet ecosystem. This collaboration introduces MakaChain’s asset-based fee model, allowing users to pay transaction fees directly in the asset being transferred, fully eliminating the need for a separate gas token and significantly improving the overall payment experience.

One of the most persistent challenges in blockchain-based payments has been the reliance on native gas tokens to process transactions. This requirement often forces users to maintain additional balances solely for fees, adding unnecessary complexity and increasing the likelihood of failed or interrupted transactions. In many cases, this creates friction not only for individual users but also for businesses attempting to implement smoother payment flows at scale.

MakaChain addresses this challenge by enabling transaction fees to be paid directly in the same asset being transferred. Whether users are sending stablecoins or other digital assets, transactions can be completed without the need to acquire or manage a separate token for gas. This approach simplifies the transaction process, reduces operational overhead, and enhances usability across both consumer and enterprise environments.

Built for performance and scalability, MakaChain supports throughput of up to 4,500 transactions per second and is optimized for high-frequency payment scenarios. Its infrastructure is designed to support a wide range of real-world applications, including peer-to-peer transfers, cross-border payments, and on-chain financial operations, making it particularly suited for businesses seeking reliable and efficient blockchain-based payment solutions.

Through this integration, MakaChain becomes accessible within Cregis’ enterprise-grade wallet infrastructure, which offers advanced features such as MPC-based self-custody, role-based access controls, and policy-driven transaction governance. By combining these capabilities with MakaChain’s simplified fee model, businesses can deploy blockchain payment systems with reduced complexity and fewer dependencies, while maintaining high standards of security and compliance.

As the adoption of blockchain technology continues to expand across industries, usability remains one of the key barriers to widespread implementation. This partnership reflects a broader shift within the industry toward prioritizing user experience alongside performance and scalability. By removing the need for gas tokens and streamlining transaction mechanics, MakaChain and Cregis are working together to make blockchain payments more accessible and aligned with the expectations of modern digital finance.

The integration is currently being rolled out within the Cregis wallet, enabling users to send, receive, and manage MakaChain-based assets with transaction fees paid directly in the transferred asset.

About MakaChain

MakaChain is a high-performance, EVM-compatible blockchain capable of processing up to 4,500 transactions per second. Its asset-based fee model allows users to pay network fees directly in the asset being transferred, eliminating the need for separate gas tokens. MakaChain is focused on making blockchain payments as simple and intuitive as traditional digital payments.

Contact

contact@makachain.io