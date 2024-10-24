Kroma Secures Strategic Investment from ZKcandy

Singapore, [October 24, 2024] – Kroma is proud to unveil that ZKcandy has entered into definitive agreements to become our newest strategic investor and partner. This partnership will mark an exciting new phase for Kroma, as ZKcandy will assume the role of major shareholder, currently held by WEMIX Pte., once the closing takes place.

ZKcandy is a unique collaboration between iCandy Interactive, Southeast Asia’s largest game developer, and ZKsync, a leading Layer 2 (L2) Ethereum scaling solution. iCandy boasts over 650 full-time employees and has developed more than 300 mobile games, with over 400 million downloads worldwide. ZKcandy, operating its own Layer 2 gaming zkChain, has already shown tremendous early success, registering over 2.5 million wallets within just two weeks of its open testnet launch. ZKcandy is set to launch its mainnet by the end of 2024, with over 20 games already in the pipeline and ambitious expansion plans aimed at solidifying their presence in the global blockchain gaming sector.

This strategic partnership demonstrates ZKcandy’s confidence in Lightscale’s innovative L2 blockchain solution, Kroma, and further strengthens their commitment to accelerating Kroma’s growth and future success. Together, both companies are poised to unlock new opportunities in the decentralized gaming and blockchain space, creating a robust ecosystem for developers and users alike, with a focus on scalability and mass adoption.

Kroma, built on the Superchain, is advancing the OP Stack and improving the security and efficiency of blockchain transactions. By integrating Native Account Abstraction, Kroma reduces gas fees and simplifies the user experience for both developers and end-users. Kroma is also the first OP Stack rollup featuring a ZK fault-proof system powered by the Tachyon library, which accelerates ZK proof generation while reducing costs, offering unmatched scalability without compromising security. These technological advancements position Kroma as a leader in the Layer 2 space, capable of meeting the increasing demands of the blockchain industry.

‘We look forward to welcoming ZKcandy as a strategic partner and investor,’ said Taekyu Park, Founder of Kroma. ‘Their involvement will represent a pivotal moment for Lightscale, one that will drive Kroma’s growth and help solidify its leadership in the Layer 2 blockchain space.’

With ZKcandy’s backing, as well as continued support from partners like SK Planet, Xangle, and Hexlant, Kroma is well-positioned to expand its influence across the gaming, DeFi, and NFT sectors, driving the future of secure and scalable decentralized applications.

About Kroma:



As Asia’s leading Layer 2 solution built on the Superchain, Kroma is the first OP Stack rollup with an active fault-proof system utilizing zkEVM technology. Kroma will gradually transition to a universal ZK Rollup once the generation of ZK proofs becomes more cost-efficient and significantly faster — using its original, highly flexible, and scalable modular ZK backend library, Tachyon.

Kroma also plans to push for a more engaging and gamified web3 experience, backed by its core strengths in gaming, consumer applications, the rapidly growing Asia market, and advanced technical capabilities, paving the way for true universal web3 adoption

