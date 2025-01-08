Kroma Introduces ‘Kroket,’ the Incentive-Driven Web3 App

Kroma, Asia’s leading Layer 2 Web3 solution, has launched ‘Kroket,’ an innovative, incentive-based Web3 app. This application is specifically designed to onboard even Web2 users into decentralized ecosystems by turning everyday tasks into tangible rewards. By gamifying simple activities such as quizzes, surveys, or mini-games, Kroket allows users to earn points that can be converted into digital assets like KRO and OP. Additionally, these points can be redeemed for real-world rewards such as coupons, vouchers, and discounts, bridging the gap between digital and physical incentives.

At the heart of Kroket lies Kroma ID, an advanced account abstraction solution that eliminates common barriers to Web3 adoption. Unlike traditional Web3 systems, which often require managing private keys and paying gas fees, Kroma ID simplifies the user experience. It enables users to navigate Web3 applications (dApps) effortlessly by allowing gas fees to be sponsored or paid with various tokens. This makes decentralized platforms more accessible to newcomers while addressing long-standing pain points that have hindered broader adoption of Web3 technologies.

Kroket is not only a rewards app but also a gateway to the expanding Web3 ecosystem. It creates a mutually beneficial environment where users can explore decentralized platforms while developers gain access to a verified and engaged user base. Through strategic partnerships with high-quality dApps, Kroket connects users with applications that enhance retention and foster meaningful interactions, helping to grow the ecosystem holistically.

Future updates to Kroket promise to deepen user engagement further. One such feature is ‘Kropet,’ a gamified experience where users can care for virtual pets while earning rewards. This feature is aimed at making Web3 interactions even more enjoyable and interactive. Additionally, the app will introduce educational resources and interactive content to help users understand and navigate the Web3 space more effectively. These updates are part of Kroma’s broader vision to integrate education, utility, and entertainment into one seamless platform.

The app is available for download at https://kroket.app, where users can begin earning rewards and exploring Web3 in an intuitive and user-friendly way. Whether you’re a seasoned Web3 enthusiast or a complete novice, Kroket offers something valuable for everyone.

“Kroket is more than just an incentive-based app,” said TK, CEO of Kroma. “It is designed to allow users to experience Web3 naturally, without requiring a deep understanding of complex technologies. We hope that more people will discover the convenience and possibilities of Web3 while enjoying tangible benefits through Kroket.”

Kroket embodies Kroma’s mission to make Web3 more practical and user-friendly. By fostering meaningful engagement between users and dApps, the app strengthens the decentralized ecosystem while introducing new possibilities for both digital rewards and real-world value. As Kroma continues to innovate, Kroket is positioned to bridge the gap between Web2 familiarity and Web3 innovation, driving the next wave of mass adoption for blockchain technology.

About Kroma

As Asia’s leading game centric Layer 2 solution built on the Superchain, Kroma is the first OP Stack rollup with an active fault proof system utilizing zkEVM. Kroma will transition to a universal ZK Rollup once the generation of ZK proofs becomes more cost-efficient and faster — using our original modular ZK backend library, Tachyon.

