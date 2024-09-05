OKX Wallet Integrates Kroma to Strengthen Web3 Ecosystem

Kroma is integrated with OKX Wallet, providing users seamless access to an innovative and high-performance Layer 2 network.

September 5, 2024 — Kroma is excited to announce its integration with OKX Wallet, a leading global Web3 platform. This partnership marks a significant step in Kroma’s mission to drive mass adoption of Web3 by making its advanced infrastructure more accessible worldwide.

About the Integration

Kroma, as a Layer 2 solution designed specifically for the gamified Web3 ecosystem, enhances user convenience and accessibility. Known for its ZK fault proofs, Kroma offers robust security while supporting efficient decentralized applications (dApps). With over 40 games and more than 100 dApps already onboarded, Kroma provides a powerful infrastructure for decentralized gaming and other Web3 services.

OKX Wallet, which now supports over 100 blockchains, has extended its capabilities to include Kroma’s services, enhancing the user experience with faster transaction times, lower fees, and seamless interaction with Kroma’s gamified dApps and Web3 services.

Strategic Benefits

This collaboration brings together Kroma’s user-friendly, low-gas Layer 2 solution and OKX Wallet’s innovative Web3 experience, making blockchain technology more accessible to the masses. As Kroma transitions to a zkRollup architecture, powered by its modular zk proving library, Tachyon, users can look forward to further improvements in transaction speed and cost efficiency. By combining Kroma’s focus on lowering gas fees and creating a user-centric environment with OKX Wallet’s extensive reach, this partnership enhances blockchain accessibility and drives ecosystem expansion.

Kroma’s CEO, TK, emphasized the impact of this partnership, stating, “Integrating with OKX Wallet significantly broadens our network’s reach and enhances the user experience by enabling seamless cross-chain transactions and faster interactions with our dApps. This collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver more efficient and secure services, advancing our mission to accelerate Web3 adoption on a global scale.”

About Kroma

Kroma is Asia’s leading Layer 2 solution, built on the Superchain and dedicated to bringing Web3 to the masses through easy-to-use, engaging, and gamified real-life dApps. It operates the first permissionless L2 validator network, ensuring the security of user assets with ZK fault proofs. Kroma’s original modular ZK proving library, Tachyon, significantly improves proving speed and cost efficiency, ultimately enabling Kroma’s evolution into a zkRollup network.

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world’s blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

OKX’s most well-known products include: The OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, OKX Chain and OS for developers, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional Services. To learn more about OKX, download OKX’s app or visit: okx.com

