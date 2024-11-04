Kroma Secures Another Major Strategic Investment from JB Investment

Singapore, [November 4, 2024] – Following a series of recent strategic investments, Kroma is thrilled to announce a new milestone: JB Investment has joined as a strategic investor. This exciting partnership marks another significant achievement in Kroma’s journey to become a pioneering leader in the Web3 ecosystem. JB Investment’s involvement underscores the increasing recognition of Kroma as a key player in decentralized technology.

JB Investment, the venture capital arm of JB Financial Group, has gained a strong reputation for its high-impact investments across diverse industries. Their portfolio includes companies like Wavebridge (Digital Asset B2B solutions), Carrieverse (Web3 Metaverse game), and Mass-Adoption (blockchain-based brand membership solution ‘Vircle’), reflecting their commitment to supporting innovative projects. By investing in Kroma, JB Investment highlights its confidence in Kroma’s potential to lead the next wave of technological advancements within the Web3 sector, an industry poised for tremendous growth and transformation.

This recent investment from JB Investment adds to the strong funding momentum Kroma has achieved in recent months, opening new opportunities to accelerate its technological advancements and drive ecosystem growth. With this enhanced support, Kroma is strategically positioned to pursue new blockchain-based financial products, including Real World Assets (RWA) and DeFi solutions, through collaborations with JB Investment’s network. Additionally, Kroma aims to broaden its influence in NFT-based retail services, aligning with its vision to expand and innovate across the Web3 landscape.

Built on the Superchain, Kroma is advancing the OP Stack, which enhances both the security and efficiency of blockchain transactions. The integration of Native Account Abstraction reduces gas fees, making the user experience simpler and more cost-effective for both developers and end-users. Furthermore, Kroma stands out as the first OP Stack rollup featuring a ZK fault-proof system powered by the Tachyon library. This innovative system accelerates ZK proof generation, offering unmatched scalability while reducing costs and maintaining high security, marking a breakthrough in Layer 2 blockchain solutions.

“We are excited to welcome JB Investment as a strategic partner,” stated Taekyu Park, Founder of Kroma. “Their involvement is a strong testament to the market’s growing recognition of Kroma’s technological prowess. This partnership will help drive our growth further and solidify our leadership in the Layer 2 blockchain space, which is crucial as we push the boundaries of decentralized technology.”

With JB Investment’s backing, as well as continued support from partners such as SK Planet, Xangle, and Hexlant, Kroma is well-positioned to expand its influence across gaming, DeFi, and NFT sectors. This collaboration aligns with Kroma’s mission to drive the future of secure, scalable, and widely adopted decentralized applications, catering to the increasing demand for advanced Web3 solutions.

About Kroma: Kroma stands as Asia’s leading Layer 2 solution built on the Superchain and is recognized as the first OP Stack rollup with an active fault-proof system utilizing zkEVM. Leveraging its proprietary modular ZK backend library, Tachyon, Kroma aims to transition to a universal ZK Rollup as ZK proof generation becomes faster and more cost-effective. With expertise in gaming, consumer applications, and technical innovations, Kroma is committed to delivering a gamified Web3 experience, setting new standards for universal Web3 adoption across Asia and beyond.