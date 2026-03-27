As the financial landscape in 2026 becomes more unstable, Jason Rager founder of the Rager Family Office is raising concerns around the risks in private credit markets. With valuations of price to earnings and price to sales ratios for the S&P 500 reaching exceptional highs, the market is more delicate than ever. Rager warns that these high valuations might lead to a noteworthy downturn.

The purpose of this article is to explore the risks posed by private credit, the fragility of current markets and the contagion that could spread across sectors. Rager’s insights into these issues help investors understand how to protect their portfolios in times of uncertainty.

The Growth and Fragility of the Private Credit Market

Over the past decade, private credit has seen huge growth. The market has extended from generally $400 billion in resources in 2008 to more than $1.5 trillion in 2026. This rapid rise has been driven by institutional investors looking for higher returns in a low-interest-rate environment. Numerous pension funds, insurance companies and endowments have poured critical capital into private credit, pulled in by the private credit industry’s promise of appealing risk balanced returns.

Private credit has evolved past traditional loans with more up to date structures like direct lending, distressed debt and special circumstances gaining popularity. These ventures are often seen as a way to diversify portfolios and decrease exposure to the volatility of public markets. As of 2025, direct lending alone accounted for over 50% of the private credit universe, making it the biggest and most powerful segment.

Whereas private credit has given higher yields, it has also made a market that’s more susceptible to instability. High asset prices and rising leverage levels have set the stage for deeper problems. The market’s rapid expansion has resulted in inflated valuations, leaving little room for corrections. This creates an environment ripe for a downturn if the cycle turns or if external shocks occur.

Jason Rager has long been a vocal critic of the growing risks in private credit. He saw warning signs in payment-in-kind structures which were early indicators of trouble ahead. “About a year ago I warned payment-in-kind structures were an early warning sign of deeper problems in private credit markets, and now we may see significantly larger losses as the cycle turns,” said Jason Rager.

As the market becomes more fragile, investors and institutions must prepare for potential fallout and market contagion which can lead to legal ramifications and lawsuits for creditors.

Broader Market Risks, Contagion and Trigger Points

The risks in the market are not confined to private credit alone. There are some potential triggers that might lead to a wide market collapse. A major collapse in private credit might send shockwaves through financial markets, influencing a range of sections.

Geopolitical risks, such as rising tensions in Iran, could moreover contribute to increasing instability. Even a conventional economic slowdown could trigger a domino impact, compounding existing vulnerabilities.

Contagion happens when an issue in one market spreads to others. The interconnecting of global financial frameworks today makes it simpler for crises to spread rapidly. In 2008, for example, the collapse of the housing market within the U.S. caused a global financial crisis. A sudden destruction in private credit might lead to wide disruptions in the economy, affecting everything from corporate bond markets, consumer lending, and customer spending.

These events could lead to contagion where the initial shock spreads across industries. The fragility in private credit, for example, could ripple through other financial sectors. In case investors lose certainty in one area of the market, it may lead to broader sell-offs and deeper losses. The interconnecting of global markets makes these risks indeed more significant.

Jason Rager emphasizes the significance of caution in the face of these threats. “When you look at valuation metrics like the Shiller CAPE ratio and forward price-to-earnings multiples, the market today is trading near the top of its historical range which suggests investors should be cautious about taking excessive risk,” said Jason Rager.

As these risks grow, it’s critical for investors to be aware of how quickly contagion can spread and how it might impact their portfolios. Understanding these potential triggers is key to securing investments from a greater downturn. Recognizing the broader effect of events like a private credit collapse or geopolitical turmoil can help speculators make educated choices to secure their capital.

Prudent Investment Strategies, Navigating High-Risk Markets

In times of increased market instability, Jason Rager advises investors to embrace a more traditionalist approach. One of his key proposals is to decrease leverage. This means avoiding margin and excessive borrowing. By steering clear of using borrowed money to make investments, investors can lower their risk exposure waiting for better opportunities to put their capital to work..

Rager also stresses the importance of focusing on stable companies. Companies with lower P/E ratios, long-term dividend payment records and sustainable profits are a safer portfolio stance in these dubious times. Sectors like customer staples and energy are prime illustrations of industries that tend to stay resilient, even in down markets.

Additionally, Rager advises against investing in speculative stocks. “Meme stocks” and high-flying tech IPOs which often have inflated valuations, should be avoided. These types of investments can be particularly risky, especially in a fragile market.

“As valuations remain elevated, investors should focus on reducing leverage, avoiding speculative stocks and concentrating on resilient companies with sustainable dividends,” said Jason Rager.

In today’s market, a long-term, traditionalist approach is significant. By focusing on quality investments and avoiding unnecessary risks, investors can ensure their portfolios and position themselves for stability, indeed when the broader market faces turbulence.

Conclusion

The financial markets today are confronting significant risks from private credit instability to perilously high valuations. As Jason Rager highlights, these risks are compounded by the potential for market contagion, which could result in broad losses. The current economic environment calls for caution and an imperative, long-term approach to investment.

Rager’s ability in assessing financial risk has made him a trusted advisor for investors looking to ensure their portfolios. His advice to diminish leverage, focus on flexible companies and avoid theoretical investments is more crucial than ever.

As market instability develops, investors must plan for the risks ahead. Rager’s insights provide a clear plan for positioning portfolios for long-term stability. To learn more about managing financial risk, visit the Rager Family Office website and explore how we help investors navigate turbulent markets with confidence.