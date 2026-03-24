Strategy just filed a $42 billion program to keep buying Bitcoin, holding 762,099 BTC worth more than $54 billion. That is the crypto news telling you the bottom is forming. Pepeto raised more than $8 million in its presale, selling through every stage faster than projected, with a SolidProof audit completed and a former Binance expert driving the exchange toward launch. The crypto news will cover Pepeto after the Binance listing, and the wallets that got in before that moment will be the ones everyone else reads about.

Crypto News: Strategy Files $42 Billion Program to Reload Bitcoin Buying Power

Strategy unveiled a $42 billion at the market equity program on March 23, split between common stock and preferred shares, according to CoinDesk. The company bought 1,031 BTC last week, bringing total holdings to 762,099 coins. CryptoTimes confirmed the program adds 19 Wall Street agents to execute share sales. When the biggest corporate Bitcoin buyer in history reloads with $42 billion, that crypto news tells you exactly where the market is heading next.

Crypto News: The Projects Worth Watching Before the Recovery Picks Up Speed

Pepeto

Pepeto raised more than $8 million in its presale and launched the kind of exchange infrastructure the meme coin space never had before. The the market update around this project keeps growing because the numbers behind it are not hype. They are facts you can verify right now.

Pepeto is built by the cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and watched it reach $11 billion with zero products and zero protection for the wallets that bought in. Every holder who sold Pepe too early says they wish they had stayed. Every holder who bought late says they wish they had found it sooner. Pepeto is the second chance for both groups because it has everything Pepe was missing.

The bridge sends your tokens across chains at zero cost, so what you send is exactly what arrives. The risk scorer checks contracts before your capital touches anything dangerous. SolidProof completed the full audit before the presale opened, and a former Binance expert on the dev team is driving every step toward the Binance listing. These products are live today.

The presale sits at $0.000000186 with 420 trillion supply. Staking at 194% APY compounds positions daily, growing every wallet that entered early while the rest of the market reads the the latest developments and waits. Matching Pepe’s all time high from Pepeto’s current entry is 150x, and Pepeto has exchange tools Pepe never built. The Binance listing will make Pepeto’s price explode, and the wallets inside will be holding the positions that every future market coverage article about this cycle will reference. The wallets that waited will be the ones wishing they had moved while the presale was still open.

Solana (SOL)

Solana trades at $91, down more than 70% from its $294 all time high, according to Coinbase. The staked SOL ETF launched in the U.S. and weekly inflows added $9.1 million. Even a full recovery to $294 is roughly 3.4x. Solana will recover over months, but Pepeto’s listing compresses 150x into one event. That is the difference between watching the the headlines and being in it.

Cardano (ADA)

ADA trades at $0.26 with the SEC confirming it is a digital commodity, according to CoinMarketCap. DeFi TVL hit a record 520 million ADA and the Van Rossem hard fork is entering testnet. Even $0.42 from here is roughly 60%. ADA is building, but 60% over months does not make the the recovery signal the way Pepeto’s listing will when 150x turns presale wallets into the cycle’s biggest winners.

Crypto News: Why the Wallets Inside Pepeto Will Be This Cycle’s Biggest Story

The market developments will cover this moment after the Binance listing arrives. Strategy is buying $42 billion worth of Bitcoin because they see the recovery forming, and the wallets inside Pepeto see the same thing from a position that delivers multiples BTC at $70,800 cannot produce. The Binance listing is the one event that turns Pepeto holders into the people the the latest headlines writes about. The Pepeto official website is where that entry is still open, and the people who do not move before the listing will spend this cycle reading about the ones who did.

Secure the entry the the market headlines will cover after the Binance listing

FAQs

What is the biggest crypto news affecting the market right now?

Strategy filed a $42 billion program to buy more Bitcoin, confirming the bottom is forming. Pepeto’s presale is positioned to profit the most when that recovery sends capital into early entries.

How does the crypto news about Strategy’s buying affect presales like Pepeto?

Institutional buying pushes large caps first, then capital rotates into presales. The Pepeto official website gives access before that rotation makes Pepeto’s price explode on listing day.

Is Pepeto the right entry based on current crypto news?

Pepeto raised more than $8 million with the cofounder of Pepe, a SolidProof audit, and a Binance listing approaching. The exchange tools are live and the presale is still open.