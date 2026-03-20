IoT in Manufacturing Companies in the USA for Smart Factory Growth

Walk into almost any modern factory in the US and you will notice something different from even ten years ago. Machines are no longer just machines. They collect data, send alerts, predict failures, and quietly optimize production in the background. That shift did not happen by accident. It has been driven by a wave of American companies building practical, industrial-grade IoT solutions specifically for manufacturing environments.

What is interesting is that this is not about flashy dashboards or buzzwords. It is about reducing downtime, keeping supply chains predictable, and making sure equipment does what it is supposed to do without constant manual oversight. Some providers focus on sensors and edge devices. Others build cloud platforms that connect entire production lines. A few sit somewhere in between, integrating everything into one system that operations teams can actually use without needing a data science degree.

1. A-listware

A-listware works as a software development and consulting company that supports manufacturers building IoT-driven systems. They do not position themselves as a hardware vendor. Instead, A-listware provides engineering teams that design, develop, and manage IoT platforms, cloud applications, embedded software, and analytics environments that sit behind connected production assets.

In manufacturing settings, A-listware tends to focus on integration and long-term team support. They handle backend systems, device connectivity layers, dashboards, and data processing logic that turn raw sensor signals into something operations teams can actually use. They often act as an extended development arm, especially when a manufacturer needs to scale quickly or modernize legacy systems without rebuilding everything from scratch.

Key Highlights:

Provides embedded software and IoT development support

Works with cloud and on-premises infrastructure

Offers dedicated development teams and augmentation models

Covers cybersecurity and data protection in IoT environments

Supports integration with ERP, CRM, and enterprise systems

Services:

Custom IoT software development

Cloud application development

Legacy system modernization

Data analytics and dashboard development

Infrastructure management and support

Contact Information:

Website: a-listware.com

E-mail: info@a-listware.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/alistware

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/a-listwar e

Address: North Bergen, NJ 07047, USA

Phone: +1 (888) 337 93 73

2. IoT-MFG

IoT-MFG focuses on industrial environmental IoT solutions designed for harsh manufacturing environments. Their work centers around real-world plant conditions where moisture, heat, vibration, or wastewater systems are part of daily operations. Rather than building generic IoT dashboards, IoT-MFG concentrates on environmental and condition monitoring with commercial-grade sensors and edge computing.

What stands out about IoT-MFG is their background in industrial automation and process industries like pulp and paper. The leadership team has long experience in process control and SCADA environments, which shows in how they frame their solutions. They address practical plant issues such as wastewater management, equipment condition monitoring, and edge processing where cloud access may not be stable. In this context, IoT-MFG is not trying to cover every possible IoT use case. They stay focused on environmental data, reliability, and on-site decision making.

Key Highlights:

Specializes in industrial environmental IoT

Designs solutions for harsh plant conditions

Combines sensors with AI-driven monitoring

Uses edge computing for local processing

Services:

Environmental monitoring systems

Condition monitoring solutions

Edge computing deployment

Sensor integration

3. CleverDev Software

CleverDev Software delivers custom IoT solutions for manufacturing companies that need structured software architecture across device, gateway, cloud, and application layers. They work across industries, but manufacturing is clearly one of their core verticals. Their IoT offering includes full-cycle development, from feasibility analysis and proof of concept to deployment and long-term support.

In manufacturing contexts, CleverDev Software focuses on data security, interoperability, and scalability. They address common plant-floor challenges such as protocol compatibility between devices, secure remote access, and real-time analytics. They also cover edge computing and TinyML use cases, which is relevant when manufacturers need local intelligence at the device level. Beyond pure development, CleverDev Software supports ERP integration, device lifecycle management, and regulatory alignment. It feels structured and system-oriented rather than experimental.

Key Highlights:

Full-cycle IIoT product development

Emphasis on interoperability and modular architecture

Supports edge computing and TinyML

Integrates IoT systems with ERP and enterprise software

Services:

Custom IoT software development

Analytics and dashboard creation

IoT integration with devices and enterprise systems

QA and performance testing

Device lifecycle management

4. Itransition

Itransition works with manufacturing companies that want to build structured IoT systems across production lines, assets, and supply chains. They approach IoT as part of a broader Industry 4.0 shift, where sensors, edge devices, cloud platforms, and analytics engines are connected into one architecture. Their team covers industrial IoT development, cloud integration, and data processing, often linking shop-floor equipment with enterprise systems.

In manufacturing environments, Itransition typically addresses use cases such as predictive maintenance, energy management, digital twins, and quality assurance. They outline a layered architecture that includes sensors, gateways, embedded systems, cloud platforms, and human-machine interfaces. What stands out is their focus on combining IoT with AI, real-time analytics, and cybersecurity. Instead of treating IoT as a standalone tool, Itransition frames it as part of a larger operational ecosystem that includes cloud platforms like AWS and Azure, along with security controls and change management practices. It is a fairly structured, enterprise-oriented approach.

Key Highlights:

Industrial IoT development for manufacturing companies

Covers predictive maintenance, digital twins, and quality monitoring

Designs multi-layer IoT architectures with sensors and cloud platforms

Integrates AI and real-time analytics into production workflows

Services:

IoT software development

Industrial IoT system implementation

IoT consulting

Cloud integration for IoT platforms

Data analytics and warehousing

5. Velos IoT

Velos IoT focuses on cellular connectivity for manufacturers and OEMs that deploy connected devices across factories and global markets. Their role in manufacturing IoT projects sits at the connectivity layer. Velos IoT provides the network infrastructure that allows devices to stay connected from the factory floor through shipment and long-term field use.

For OEMs, this often means managing SIM profiles, activating devices remotely, and maintaining reliable coverage when equipment moves between regions. Velos IoT supports technologies such as 4G, 5G, LPWAN, and eSIM, and offers a connectivity management platform where companies can monitor and control their device fleets. In practical terms, a manufacturer producing connected industrial equipment could preload devices with Velos IoT SIMs, ship them globally, and manage network profiles without physical intervention. That kind of lifecycle control is not flashy, but it matters when devices are expected to run for years without manual reconfiguration.

Key Highlights:

Single SIM solutions for multi-country use

Zero-touch provisioning and remote SIM management

Connectivity management platform for monitoring device fleets

Supports 4G, 5G, LPWAN, and eSIM technologies

Services:

Global IoT SIM provisioning

Multi-network cellular connectivity

Connectivity management platform access

Device lifecycle connectivity support

6. PTC

PTC develops industrial IoT software used by manufacturers that want deeper visibility into machines, production performance, and service operations. Their IIoT approach connects sensors, equipment, and operational systems through a structured platform, often tied into broader digital transformation programs. Instead of focusing only on data collection, PTC builds tools that help companies monitor performance, analyze production losses, and manage connected assets across multiple sites.

Within manufacturing, PTC works with use cases such as remote condition monitoring, digital performance management, and workforce productivity. Their ThingWorx platform is central to many of these deployments, acting as the layer that connects physical equipment with enterprise applications. PTC also addresses IT and OT convergence, meaning factory floor systems can communicate directly with enterprise IT platforms. In practice, this could look like a manufacturer tracking downtime patterns across plants and using that information to standardize maintenance routines. The direction is structured and enterprise-focused, not experimental.

Key Highlights:

Industrial IoT platform for manufacturing and service

Supports digital performance management and remote monitoring

Connects OT systems with enterprise IT platforms

Covers use cases such as predictive maintenance and workforce enablement

Services:

IIoT platform implementation

Industrial connectivity setup

Remote condition monitoring solutions

Digital performance management tools

7. Cisco

Cisco’s involvement in manufacturing IoT emphasizes networking and security. They concentrate on creating strong networks that link machinery, sensors, and control systems in factories. Instead of making factory apps, Cisco is dedicated to the infrastructure that allows industrial devices to communicate safely and consistently.

Factories often depend on strong switches, industrial routers, and wireless systems that withstand dust, vibration, and temperature changes. Cisco offers these items with network management and cybersecurity. They also help with IT and OT coming together, helping factory networks match company IT standards. For example, a manufacturer upgrading a plant network could use Cisco industrial switches and routers to link production lines while separating traffic for security. It’s technical work, but without it, advanced IoT software cannot work as it should.

Key Highlights:

Industrial networking solutions for manufacturing

Rugged switches and industrial routers

Wireless and cellular connectivity options

Services:

Industrial Ethernet switching

Industrial routing and WAN infrastructure

Wireless connectivity for factory assets

OT security solutions

Network management and validation design guidance

8. Clarion Technologies

Clarion Technologies works with companies that need custom IoT software tied to real devices and systems, not just theory on paper. They are not building the physical sensors or networking gear. Instead, they focus on the software layer – the applications, dashboards, and backend logic that make connected devices actually useful in day-to-day operations.

In manufacturing, Clarion Technologies usually steps in when there is a need to make sense of machine data or control equipment remotely. They build data visualization dashboards, remote control apps, and integrations with cloud platforms so information does not just sit in silos. They work with common industrial communication protocols like MQTT, WebSockets, GSM, Wi-Fi, and Zigbee, which is practical if you are dealing with mixed equipment on the factory floor. Security is part of the picture too, especially when operational data is sensitive. A typical project might involve setting up a remote monitoring app for plant equipment and pairing it with dashboards that turn raw signals into something managers can actually read without squinting at logs. And once the system is live, Clarion Technologies usually stays involved to maintain and support it instead of disappearing after launch.

Key Highlights:

Custom IoT application development

Remote control and monitoring app creation

IoT data visualization dashboards

Multi-protocol connectivity support

Services:

IoT software development

Cloud-based IoT integration

IoT mobile app development

Data analytics and visualization

IoT testing and quality assurance

9. Pelion

Pelion works in the background of industrial IoT projects, mainly handling the connectivity side of things. They focus on cellular connections for manufacturing setups, especially when devices are spread across different locations or even different countries. The idea is fairly straightforward – one eSIM, one platform, and a single place to manage it all. They are not building factory dashboards or analytics tools. Their job is to make sure the devices stay connected.

For manufacturers, that usually means being able to monitor and control SIMs remotely instead of dealing with multiple carriers in every region. Pelion supports common industrial cellular standards like 4G, 5G, NB-IoT, and LTE-M, which makes sense when equipment is installed in remote plants or shipped globally as part of OEM products. Security is part of the setup too, with encrypted connections and device-level controls. A simple example would be a company deploying environmental sensors across several facilities and not wanting to worry about which local network works best in each place. Pelion basically takes care of that layer so operations teams can focus on the equipment itself instead of the signal bars.

Key Highlights:

Cellular IoT connectivity for industrial and manufacturing use

Single eSIM approach for global deployments

Multi-network access across numerous countries

Connectivity management platform for remote SIM control

Services:

IoT SIM and eSIM provisioning

Multi-carrier cellular connectivity

IoT connectivity management platform access

Secure data transmission options

10. Softeq

Softeq supports manufacturers and OEMs looking to create or update industrial IoT systems. They offer services for both software and hardware, giving them a wider focus than companies that only handle applications or connectivity. They can help with predictive maintenance, industrial controls, robotics integration, and asset tracking, depending on what each project requires.

Softeq is unique because they work on hardware prototyping and embedded development, as well as cloud and data analytics. They design and test basic software for controllers, sensors, and industrial devices before linking these systems to dashboards and business applications. For instance, Softeq has set up RFID tracking systems in warehouses to automate inventory. They also handle AR remote help and video monitoring in industrial settings, showing they are focused on practical operations instead of just theoretical changes.

Key Highlights:

Industrial IoT consulting and system design

Predictive maintenance and asset monitoring solutions

Hardware prototyping and embedded software development

RFID and asset tracking implementations

Services:

Embedded software engineering

Hardware prototyping and device design

Data warehousing and analytics setup

IoT application development

Industrial network integration

11. Intellectsoft

Intellectsoft develops industrial IoT systems that combine sensor data collection, cloud integration, and machine learning. They focus on building end-to-end IoT ecosystems rather than isolated applications. Their work often includes embedded software, Android-based device systems, cloud IoT integration, and big data processing pipelines.

In manufacturing, Intellectsoft addresses use cases such as predictive hardware maintenance, asset tracking, smart warehousing, and energy monitoring. They integrate IoT gateways with cloud platforms like AWS and Azure, and build dashboards that allow teams to monitor equipment in real time. For example, an industrial client might use their platform to ingest high-frequency sensor data from equipment, run analytics models, and trigger alerts when performance deviates from expected patterns. Their projects span from firmware development to machine learning-based fault detection, which suggests a layered technical approach.

Key Highlights:

End-to-end industrial IoT ecosystem development

Sensor data collection and cloud integration

Machine learning for predictive maintenance

Services:

IoT ecosystem architecture design

Machine learning and AI integration

Big data processing for telemetry

12. Intuz

Intuz develops industrial IoT solutions for OEMs and manufacturing companies that want more visibility into operations and equipment. They focus on connecting machines, assets, and workflows so production teams can monitor performance in real time instead of relying on manual checks. Intuz works across different industrial use cases, from factory automation to asset tracking, often tying device data into dashboards and cloud systems.

Their work usually covers things like predictive maintenance, remote monitoring, and workflow automation. For example, a manufacturer running multiple production lines might use Intuz to set up real-time alerts when equipment temperatures move outside expected ranges. They also build systems that handle OTA updates, cloud telemetry, and data visualization, which helps keep distributed devices aligned and easier to manage. Intuz tends to combine software development with IoT integration, so the result is not just sensors installed on machines, but a working platform around them.

Key Highlights:

Industrial IoT solution development for OEMs and enterprises

Real-time monitoring and alert systems

Predictive and preventive maintenance support

Asset tracking and remote device control

Telemetry-to-cloud integration

Services:

Custom IIoT platform development

Workflow automation solutions

Data visualization and analytics dashboards

Cloud integration for industrial data

13. Elemental Machines

Elemental Machines works with manufacturing teams that need tighter control over their environments, especially in facilities where compliance is not optional. They focus on connecting equipment and environmental sensors to a central platform so production data is captured automatically instead of written down by hand. A lot of their value comes from replacing paper logs and scattered spreadsheets with something more consistent and easier to track.

In day-to-day operations, Elemental Machines integrates equipment data directly into systems like MES and QMS platforms. That means temperature readings, equipment performance data, and environmental conditions can flow straight into electronic batch records without someone manually retyping numbers at the end of a shift. They also support predictive maintenance and equipment utilization monitoring, which helps teams catch small issues before they turn into bigger production problems.

Key Highlights:

IoT monitoring for manufacturing and lab environments

Integration with MES and QMS systems

Automated environmental and equipment monitoring

Support for compliance documentation and reporting

Services:

IoT sensor deployment and system installation

Continuous equipment and environmental monitoring

Predictive maintenance support

Data integration with manufacturing systems

Post-installation training and technical support

Conclusion

Industrial IoT in manufacturing is no longer a side experiment or a pilot tucked away in one department. It is becoming part of how factories actually run. What stands out when looking at US companies in this space is how different their roles are. Some focus on connectivity. Others build the software layer. A few handle the hardware, the data, and everything in between. It is not one-size-fits-all, and honestly, it should not be.

Manufacturers usually start with a simple goal – reduce downtime, improve visibility, cut manual work. But once devices are connected and data starts flowing, the conversation changes. It becomes about integration, maintenance workflows, security, and long-term scalability. That is where the choice of partner really matters. A connectivity provider solves a different problem than a platform developer or a system integrator. Knowing what you actually need before you jump in can save a lot of frustration later.

One thing is clear though. IoT in manufacturing is less about flashy dashboards and more about making operations predictable and manageable. Fewer surprises on the shop floor. Fewer emergency maintenance calls. Less paperwork floating around in binders. It sounds simple, but implementing it well takes planning and the right technical support. In the end, the companies working in this space are not just selling technology. They are shaping how factories operate day to day. And if done properly, IoT becomes something you barely notice – it just works quietly in the background, which is probably the best outcome manufacturing teams can ask for.