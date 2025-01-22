InvestIQ: India’s Biggest Investing Concert Set to Empower Investors Across Three Major Cities

Bangalore, India, 22nd January 2025, India’s leading financial education platform FinGrad is thrilled to announce InvestIQ, a one-day investing concert for all finance enthusiasts and investors. The one-of-a-kind investing concert is designed to empower investors with the right knowledge, strategies, and networking opportunities to navigate various markets. The investing concert will tour three major cities: Bangalore (April 13, 2025), Mumbai (May 18, 2025), and Delhi (June 8, 2025).

InvestIQ is your ultimate compass to navigate the complex world of finance. From the basics of Stocks, Mutual Funds, Taxes and Bonds to the exciting world of Cryptocurrencies, this event offers an engaging learning experience. Pick up insights from industry experts, ask your questions, connect with fellow investment enthusiasts and discover strategies to build a strong investment portfolio.

Presented by Fyers, the title sponsor, a leading stock broking firm known for its advanced trading platform and tools. InvestIQ promises to provide insights on various investment opportunities available to Indian investors.

This investing meet features an impressive lineup of financial industry experts such as CA Manish Singh, Prasad Lendwe, Hitesh Singhi, and Kritesh Abhishek with 10 additional speakers (yet to be announced). Attendees can expect a bundle of insights into the world of investing, whether you are a newbie seeking to start your investing journey or an experienced investor looking to diversify your portfolio, InvestIQ is defined to change how you invest.

India’s largest investing concert, a groundbreaking event designed to empower investors of all levels with financial knowledge and strategies. This grand initiative is set to make waves across three major cities, bringing together industry experts, thought leaders, and thousands of investment enthusiasts under one roof.

InvestIQ is not just an event; it’s a movement to transform how India approaches investing. Featuring live sessions, expert panels, and workshops, this unique platform aims to educate attendees on topics ranging from stock market insights and wealth-building strategies to the latest trends in fintech and sustainable investing.

Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just starting your financial journey, InvestIQ promises valuable takeaways tailored to your needs. With interactive Q&A sessions, networking opportunities, and exclusive insights from top minds in the industry, the concert will empower participants to make informed investment decisions confidently.

Mark your calendar and join us as we redefine investing culture in India. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain actionable knowledge, connect with like-minded individuals, and take your financial goals to the next level.

The curated Investment program includes 8 sessions in a day covering Introduction to Financial Markets, Equity, Investing in the Indian Market, Mutual Funds and ETF Investing, Fixed and Debt Instruments Investing, Alternative Investing Methods, Crypto Investing (New Age Investing Tool), Insurance as Safety and Investing Instrument, and Taxation in Financial Instruments

“InvestIQ isn’t just another seminar, It is the biggest investing concert, a blend of fun, knowledge, and networking. Expect an enthusiastic and engaging atmosphere making complex financial literacy easy and interesting” says Hitesh Singhi, CEO of FinGrad.

Early bird registration is now open. For more information and to secure your spot visit joinfingrad.com/investiq



About FinGrad

FinGrad, a Bangalore-based fintech platform established in 2022 and backed by Trade Brains, boasts a student base of over 100k. It offers both online and offline financial literacy programs, along with hosting corporate events.

