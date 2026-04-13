Interview with Jon Schneider, President & Founder of Recruiterie

I didn’t set out thinking I’d focus on fundraising leadership—it really evolved from what I was seeing in the market. Coming from a background in sales and marketing, I’ve always been drawn to roles where people are driving growth, building relationships, and telling a story that inspires action. Fundraising sits right at the intersection of all of that.

As I got deeper into recruiting—especially working with nonprofits—I started to see a consistent gap. These organizations are incredibly mission-driven, but they often struggle to find leaders who can both connect to the cause and effectively drive the revenue needed to sustain it. And the reality is, fundraising is critical to a nonprofit’s success, yet top talent in that space is limited and highly competitive.

That’s where the focus really took shape. At Recruiterie, we take a very personal, high-touch approach—we don’t just look at resumes, we spend time understanding both the organization’s mission and the candidate’s motivations, values, and long-term goals. That’s especially important in fundraising leadership, where alignment with the mission and the ability to build meaningful relationships directly impacts outcomes.

Over time, it became clear that this was an area where we could add real value—helping nonprofits find leaders who aren’t just qualified, but who genuinely believe in the work and can help grow the organization in a sustainable way.