Originally conceived as a high-fidelity market intelligence software platform for investors and businesses, IMN focused its early development on delivering granular commercial intelligence for the C-suite, venture-backed startups, and a multitude of investor and enterprise uses. The core mission was to empower private-sector professionals to precisely and quickly understand increasingly opaque external environments.

The 2026 Iran conflict, however, has served as a pivotal moment for institutional risk assessment far beyond the private sector. IMN realized this immediately and adapted its market intelligence software and competitive analysis tools—normally tasked with monitoring an investor or company’s external environment—to identify matters of national and public importance with equal precision.

This “reverse-adaptation” allows IMN’s investor and market intelligence tools to mitigate systemic vulnerabilities within the public sector. By prioritizing national security and policy objectives—ranging from securing fuel and food supply chain resilience across major metropolitan hubs to predicting nascent volatility (such as localized resource hoarding)—IMN has effortlessly evolved beyond providing high-precision business intelligence to the private sector alone.

For portfolio managers, IMN provides the transparency needed to hedge against macro-shocks in real-time. For governments, that same intelligence capability is redeployed to help prevent supply chain disruptions. For venture capital and private equity firms, IMN conducts deep-theater due diligence and ensures the operational resilience of portfolio companies during periods of intense geopolitical friction. For a policy maker, that same capability now helps monitor existing and predict new sources of instability. For investment firms seeking new LPs, IMN is used to find relevant potential investors that traditional data sets often overlook. For a local councilor, national policy maker, or lawmaker, IMN uncovers new strategies to navigate current crises and resource constraints.

The irony of IMN’s evolution is that the technology was originally built using military Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) principles and then refined for commercial and investor use cases. Today, those same principles have come full circle, offering a powerful new AI platform for economic and national security.

In markets currently targeted by coordinated information warfare, such as the United States, India, or the Gulf nations, IMN has assisted in verifying critical facts amidst planned acts of disinformation. For instance, IMN’s market intelligence platform recently debunked false reports claiming domestic fuel rationing was imminent—a narrative designed to trigger immediate panic-buying and localized supply chain collapse.

According to IMN’s Managing Partner (Strategic Affairs), Michelle Turney, “As AI industrializes misinformation, leaders must ‘institutionalize’ verification. This ensures that critical decisions are grounded in real intelligence, not disinformation.”

IMN users can now simulate a variety of strategic roles, ranging from federal policy advisors and legislators to city-level administrators, via exactly the same portal and market intelligence software as before, available at myimn.com.