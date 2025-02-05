Immerso and Everdome Forge An Alliance to Redefine Digital Entertainment in the Metaverse Through AI-Powered Experiences

Immerso, an Eros Innovation company and global leader in AI-driven intellectual property (IP), has announced a strategic collaboration with Everdome, pioneers in metaverse experiences, to reshape the landscape of digital entertainment.

This partnership brings together Immerso’s extensive IP portfolio, boasting over 12,000 film titles, with Everdome’s cutting-edge immersive technology. By merging storytelling with interactive metaverse environments, the collaboration aims to unlock new dimensions of audience engagement in the digital era.

With the backing of Eros Innovation, Immerso wields unmatched resources. Eros Media World commands a significant 30% market share in the Indian film industry, selling an impressive 2.7 billion tickets annually and reaching billions worldwide. This alliance is set to revolutionize metaverse-based film experiences, positioning the partnership at the forefront of a rapidly evolving entertainment landscape.

Jeremy Lopez, CEO of Everdome, commented, “This partnership propels Everdome’s vision to merge the metaverse with AI tools and intellectual property, setting the stage for the creation of interactive, metaverse-native IP experiences for brands on a global scale. With nearly 50 years of Bollywood history under their belt and a strong commitment to the metaverse and immersive computing, Immerso is the perfect partner as Everdome steps into its next chapter.” Swaneet Singh, CEO of Immerso added, “We firmly believe in the transformative potential of virtual experiences and Web3 in reshaping the way users connect. By combining immersive experiences with AI-powered hybrid content and user-generated creation, we’re opening up new possibilities – and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of this innovation alongside Everdome.’’

Immerso’s leadership in AI, entertainment, and metaverse innovation is underscored by its position as one of the world’s first AI Intellectual Property (AIIP) companies. With ownership of over a trillion AI tokens and models trained across all LLM platforms, Immerso continues to push boundaries. The company’s initiatives include India’s first AI Park and a billion-dollar investment in a Malaysian AI park and film studio, further solidifying its commitment to advancing digital experiences.

Everdome has built a reputation for making immersive and accessible digital experiences a reality. With collaborations spanning global brands such as Alpine Web3 and Binance Fan Token, Everdome has proven its ability to bring established IPs to life in engaging ways. Their expertise in leveraging blockchain and real-time 3D creation tools ensures a seamless fusion of entertainment and interactive digital spaces.

A key focus of this collaboration is the integration of Indian cinema’s vast repertoire, encompassing films, actors, directors, and influencers, into virtual metaverse environments. This initiative will introduce audiences to entirely new ways of experiencing entertainment, fostering deeper connections between fans and the content they love.

As AI, IP, and immersive technology converge, this alliance marks a significant step forward in transforming global storytelling and creative engagement. By setting new benchmarks for interaction and connectivity within the metaverse, Immerso and Everdome are paving the way for a thriving creator economy.

The metaverse’s future is built on collaboration, and this partnership is set to redefine how users engage with media, bridging traditional entertainment with immersive digital worlds.

About Immerso AIIP Limited

Immerso AIIP Limited is a global leader in the media and entertainment industry. With a rich history dating back to 1977, the company has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation and creativity.

Immerso AIIP owns a vast library of over 12,000 film titles, commanding a 30% market share over the past two decades. This extensive catalogue forms the foundation for Eros Now, the company’s streaming platform with an impressive 250 million registered users.

Recognizing the transformative power of artificial intelligence, Immerso is focused on pioneering the development of AI-driven content creation tools. Immerso has amassed over a trillion AI tokens, used to train sophisticated language models (SLM and LLM) that empower creators to build the next generation of immersive experiences.

Immerso AIIP is committed to fostering a thriving creator economy on Web 3, leveraging its vast IP library and AI capabilities to unlock new possibilities for content creation and distribution.

About Everdome

Everdome builds future themed metaverse experiences to provide creators, brands, individuals and businesses with immersive, interactive spaces to collaborate on the creation and enjoyment of shared digital experiences.

Launched in 2022, Everdome uses blockchain, advanced real-time 3D creation tools such as UE5, spatial computing and cryptocurrency to build, run and fuel their project, creating a platform to combine metaverse-on-demand tooling with engaging features and high quality environments.

