Standard Chartered is reportedly looking to acquire crypto custody provider Zodia. When one of the world’s largest banks makes a direct play for digital asset infrastructure, the signal is clear that institutions are done watching from the sidelines.

Hyperliquid generates record trading revenue while Digitap builds quietly. However, the hyperliquid price prediction math shows a $9 billion token already priced for success. Pepeto offers the ground floor entry that large caps cannot because the tools are live. The Binance listing is confirmed, and the presale price vanishes the moment exchange volume begins.

Standard Chartered Moves to Acquire Crypto Custody Provider Zodia

Standard Chartered is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire Zodia, a crypto custody provider the bank helped launch. This move would give it direct ownership of digital asset infrastructure. Bloomberg reported the deal could be announced as soon as this month. CoinDesk noted the acquisition signals that major banks are no longer partnering with crypto companies. Instead, they are buying them outright, which accelerates the timeline for institutional capital to flow directly into tokens with confirmed exchange access.

The Hyperliquid Price Prediction Outlook and Presale Tokens Worth Watching

Pepeto

Standard Chartered buying its way into crypto custody confirms that institutional money is done waiting. Pepeto, meanwhile, is the presale built for the moment that money arrives. The zero fee swap engine removes trading costs across chains, while the cross chain bridge moves assets wherever opportunity sits without delay.

Pepeto deploys the PepetoAI risk scorer that turns research into a quick danger check before every trade. This gives retail wallets an edge that used to belong only to professional desks. The originator of the original Pepe token designed the supply so every swap feeds demand back, and a former Binance expert on the dev team brought the listing playbook behind billion dollar launches. In addition, with above $8.8 million raised and the Binance listing confirmed, Pepeto ships live tools while other presales ship promises.

The SolidProof audit is complete and the 420 trillion supply is fixed. Current pricing does not reflect this maturity or the upcoming exchange event. The window is closing because once the listing opens, every buyer after pays what demand decides.

Digitap

Digitap promises crypto to fiat banking at $0.04 per token, but its listing target of $0.14 represents a modest 3.5x that depends on market timing. However, no major exchange has confirmed a listing to drive the volume real price discovery requires. The project needs favorable conditions to validate its thesis at scale, which is a different trade from a presale with a confirmed Binance listing already locked.

Hyperliquid (HYPE)

Hyperliquid is trading near $37 after pulling back 37% from its $59 all time high. However, fundamentals keep growing with $3.64 trillion in cumulative trading volume and $993 million in revenue per CoinMarketCap data. The HIP 4 proposal introducing prediction markets requires builders to stake 1 million HYPE per slot, tightening supply. The honest hyperliquid price prediction shows a $9.5 billion cap token. In this scenario, even a recovery to $59 delivers a 1.6x. Analysts project $25 to $90 for 2026 depending on volume.

Conclusion

Standard Chartered buying a crypto custody provider outright proves banks are no longer testing the water but diving in, and the tokens with confirmed listings and working tools are first to capture that institutional wave. Hyperliquid offers record DeFi revenue, but its $9.5 billion market cap compresses returns into what a presale to Binance listing delivers in weeks.

Above $8.8 million raised while banks were still negotiating acquisitions proves calculated wallets already see the outcome. The Pepeto official website shows every dollar entering at a price the listing erases permanently. Hyperliquid was cheap at $2 before it exploded to $59. The people who entered when nobody believed built real wealth from one decision. Millions entering this presale during fear means the reader entering Pepeto now is positioned for the same kind of wealth from the same kind of moment. The listing opens, the presale closes, and only the wallets inside keep the full distance.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

How does the hyperliquid price prediction compare to presale tokens?

Hyperliquid sits 37% below its all time high with a $9.5 billion cap, limiting near term returns, while presale tokens like Pepeto offer Binance listing asymmetry from a much lower starting point.

Why is Standard Chartered acquiring crypto custody bullish for presale tokens?

When banks buy crypto infrastructure directly, institutional capital enters faster, and presale tokens with confirmed Binance listings and completed audits capture the biggest share of that flow. Visit the Pepeto official website for full details.

What makes Pepeto a stronger entry than established DeFi tokens?

Pepeto combines a zero fee swap engine, cross chain bridge, PepetoAI risk scorer, confirmed Binance listing, and SolidProof audit at presale pricing, a combination no established DeFi token can offer to new buyers.