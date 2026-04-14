Bitwise just filed an amended registration for the first Hyperliquid ETF under the ticker BHYP. That kind of institutional step changes how fast capital reaches a token when approval lands. The hyperliquid price prediction has HYPE near $45.09 with a $10 billion cap. Currently, the ETF race is pulling Grayscale and VanEck to the same table.

Pepeto has a working token marketplace with a cross chain bridge and risk scorer, built by an experienced Binance professional. Additionally, more than $8 million was deposited before a confirmed listing.

Hyperliquid Price Prediction Gets an ETF Boost as Bitwise Finalizes BHYP Filing

Bitwise Asset Management submitted its second amended registration to the SEC on April 11, setting the ticker BHYP and a 0.67% fee. This could become the first regulated HYPE fund on NYSE Arca, according to CoinDesk and Bloomberg. Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas confirmed the significance of assigning a ticker. This is one of the last steps before launch.

Moreover, with multiple asset managers chasing the same product, the hyperliquid price prediction now carries institutional weight. That kind of weight barely existed three months ago.

HYPE Targets and the Presale That Closes Before Institutions Show Up

Pepeto

The Bitwise filing proves institutional capital wants direct HYPE exposure. However, the hyperliquid price prediction ceiling sits quarters away even with an ETF approaching. On the other hand, Pepeto sits at the other end of that timeline. This is because the gap between presale pricing and a confirmed listing is where the full return concentrates.

Backing a token that already has its products running is the clearest shortcut from deposit to a 100x or 1000x profit. That type of find barely exists in this cycle. Pepeto matches it completely because the marketplace works today and the Binance listing is locked in. The cross chain bridge transfers tokens between networks at zero cost. Additionally, the risk scorer checks every contract before a single coin leaves the wallet, both open to presale holders right now. The 184% APY staking adds a compounding bonus that builds while the listing approaches.

That level of protection is powerful because the screening that once demanded hours now completes in moments before a trade executes. The marketplace stands at the center of the project after the newest release. It is faster and sharper than every version before it. An experienced Binance professional on the dev team brought years of exchange building into the code. Notably, that depth shows in how every tool responds when it matters.

That readiness turns a presale token into something the market actually uses after the listing opens. When the Binance listing goes live and demand floods in, analysts project 100x to 1000x returns for wallets that entered at $0.000000186. This is while the presale was still accepting deposits. More than $8 million deposited during fear confirms informed wallets took position. This happened while the HYPE forecast crowd waits for an ETF months away.

For anyone scanning the hyperliquid price prediction but wanting the return that early positioning before a confirmed listing delivers, Pepeto is where the window narrows before the price resets.

Hyperliquid Price Prediction

HYPE trades at $45.09 with a cap near $10 billion, about 29% below its all time high of $59.30 according to CoinMarketCap. The Bitwise ETF filing and record platform revenue near $993 million both back the bull case. Moreover, Coinpedia projects the hyperliquid price prediction could hit $90 by year end.

Arthur Hayes named a $150 target for August 2026, roughly a 3x from here over months. Hyperliquid leads decentralized trading with $3.64 trillion in total volume. Yet from a $10 billion base the distance to a life changing return stretches longer than a presale to listing event delivers in one move.

Conclusion

The power of the presale price becomes obvious when Bitwise files an ETF for a token already valued at $10 billion. This is because the HYPE gains from here measure in percentages while the Pepeto presale measures in multiples. The current round fills while this article loads. This means entering now puts capital on the side that collects returns instead of the side that watches.

More than $8 million already flowed into the Pepeto official website while most traders sat on the sidelines, and a SolidProof audit on every contract means the money sits on verified ground. Getting into the presale now is how this cycle’s biggest gains get built, and the hyperliquid price prediction will still be forecasting quarters from now while wallets that moved on Pepeto already know what their entry became.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the hyperliquid price prediction for 2026?

HYPE targets $90 as a best case and $150 by August according to Arthur Hayes, but the hyperliquid price prediction delivers returns over quarters while Pepeto at presale pricing delivers them in one listing event.

Why is Pepeto drawing attention alongside HYPE?

Pepeto offers a presale entry backed by a cross chain bridge, a risk scorer, and a SolidProof audit, with more than $8 million deposited confirming real capital already chose this opportunity before the listing opens.

Is Pepeto a smart entry right now?

Holders on the Pepeto official website collect tokens at the lowest price the project will ever carry, and every day closer to the Binance listing is a day closer to the event that removes this entry permanently.