Hyperliquid Price Jumps as Arthur Hayes Eyes $150, Pepeto Targets 100x

Arthur Hayes just bought another $1.1 million in HYPE and told the world he sees $150 by August, and the hyperliquid price responded by pushing past $29 on the back of three ETF filings from Bitwise, Grayscale, and 21Shares.

But while institutional capital chases a token already up 108% from January, Pepeto has raised above $9 million in presale capital with a confirmed Binance listing, and analysts project 100x returns no large cap can match from current levels.

Hyperliquid Price Jumps on ETF Momentum and Whale Accumulation

The hyperliquid price touched its highest level since October 2025 after Hayes confirmed his $1.1 million HYPE purchase, citing the HIP 4 upgrade for prediction markets as the key catalyst according to CoinMarketCap. Bitwise filed its second amendment for a spot HYPE ETF on April 10, while Grayscale and 21Shares submitted their own applications according to CoinEdition. Protocol revenue hit $843 million annualized in March with 97% of fees going to buy back and burn HYPE.

HYPE Outlook and Presale Momentum: Comparing the Upside

Pepeto

Hayes buying $1.1 million of a single token proves conviction, but wallets quietly entering Pepeto are calculating a different return entirely. The presale crossed above $9 million and a confirmed Binance listing sets a fixed deadline on the current entry, so the clock on this price is counting down.

Pepeto will also trade across major DEX and top exchanges, lining up the hyperliquid price comparison where analysts project 100x once the listing opens. The presale entry sits at $0.0000001864, and that number becomes history the moment the Binance ticker goes live because everyone buying after that point pays a premium above the wallets that already claimed their position.

The person who created the original Pepe coin and took it to an $11 billion peak with zero products built Pepeto with the same 420 trillion supply. A former Binance expert on the dev team shaped the listing path while the risk scorer grades every contract before a trade goes through, giving presale capital protection most early entries never get. The bridge moves tokens between chains at zero cost, so holders shift positions across networks without losing a cent.

Staking at 182% APY grows the position passively while the presale stays open. The HYPE trading narrative centers on buybacks and derivatives volume, but Pepeto already built an exchange where the tools protect the money going in. These tools function right now, not on some future roadmap, so presale holders own a working platform before the first public candle prints. With live products and analysts targeting 100x after Binance opens, Pepeto is the entry the hyperliquid price rally cannot replicate from its current cap.

Hyperliquid Price Prediction

HYPE currently trades near $44,87, about 51% below its all time high of $59 from September 2025. Analysts expect HYPE to reach $54 to $58 by end of 2026 according to Cryptopolitan, while Hayes projects $150 by August if revenue grows 66% from current levels. Fundstrat shows monthly volumes doubled since January, and real world asset open interest hit $2.3 billion. Bitwise, Grayscale, and 21Shares all have pending ETF applications. The HYPE forecast carries strong momentum, but from a $7 billion cap, even $58 delivers roughly 100% returns, strong for a mid cap but nowhere near the multiple a presale to listing entry provides before Binance changes the equation.

Conclusion

The hyperliquid price today shows that derivatives volume drives real value, but the entry window that matters most is not on Hyperliquid. The presale open on the Pepeto official website today does not exist next week, because every person who entered early in crypto made one choice that separated them from everyone else, they moved today instead of planning to come back tomorrow.

Analysts project 100x from the Binance listing for wallets that entered while the price stayed private, and every day of waiting costs returns that never come back. Entering the presale now is how to secure the gains the listing will deliver, and hesitating could be the worst call of the cycle when the ticker opens and today’s entry vanishes forever.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Why is the hyperliquid price rising in April 2026?

HYPE gained from Hayes buying $1.1 million in tokens, three ETF filings, and $843 million annualized revenue. The hyperliquid price reflects strong demand, but presale entries into Pepeto offer bigger returns before listing.

What is the hyperliquid price prediction for 2026?

Analysts forecast HYPE between $54 and $58 by year end, with Hayes targeting $150 by August. While HYPE carries momentum, wallets chasing larger gains are entering the Pepeto official website before the Binance listing closes the presale entry.

Is Pepeto a better buy than HYPE right now?

Pepeto raised above $9 million with a confirmed Binance listing and working exchange tools. The presale price is temporary, and analysts project 100x returns that HYPE cannot deliver from its current $7 billion cap.