How to Remove Noise from Video Audio Online for Interviews?

When Great Interviews Are Ruined by Bad Audio?

You have just made a fantastic interview. The discussion is informative, the graphics are presentable and everything appears to be complete to go to press.

There is a problem however when you play it back.

There is distracting audio, background chattering, wind, or poor quality audio of a built-in microphone. A whole interview then becomes less professional, and the message becomes more difficult to follow.

This is a common issue. Perfect studio interviews are seldom done. They occur, instead, in offices, in busy places, during a telephone call, or out in the sunshine, all of which are noisy.

The good news is you are no longer required to use sophisticated editing software to correct this. Nowadays, it only takes several steps to remove noise with modern AI tools on video audio online. There are solutions available such as DeVoice that enable you to clean and improve the audio of an interview right in your browser so that quality recordings can be available to anyone.

Why Interview Audio Is So Hard to Get Right

Unlike controlled recordings, interviews come with unpredictable variables.

1. Environment Noise

Offices → keyboard typing, AC noise

Cafés → background conversations

Outdoors → wind, traffic

2. Equipment Limitations

Built-in laptop microphones

Mobile phone recordings

Uneven mic quality between speakers

3. Multiple Speakers

Different voices, volumes, and speaking styles create inconsistent audio levels.

4. Real-Time Constraints

You often don’t get a second chance to re-record an interview.

Because of these factors, even well-recorded interviews often need post-processing.

Common Types of Noise in Interview Videos

Understanding what you’re dealing with helps you fix it more effectively.

Background Noise

Constant sounds like fans, AC units, or distant chatter.

Wind Noise

A major issue in outdoor interviews—low-frequency and highly disruptive.

Echo and Reverb

Occurs in large or empty rooms, making voices sound distant.

Digital Compression Noise

Common in remote interviews (Zoom, Teams, etc.).

Traditional Editing vs AI Noise Removal

Traditional Approach

Requires software (e.g., DAWs)

Manual adjustments (EQ, noise gates)

Steep learning curve

AI-Based Online Tools

Automatic detection

One-click processing

No installation

AI applications recognize audio patterns and isolate speech and noise, which are much more useful to most.

Sites such as DeVoice are an AI + online workflow site that lets you remove background noise in audio online without technical expertise.

Step-by-Step: How to Remove Noise from Video Audio Online

Step 1: Upload Your Video or Audio

Start by uploading your interview file. Most tools support:

MP4 (video)

MP3 / WAV (audio)

Some platforms extract audio automatically, saving time.

Step 2: Let AI Analyze the Audio

Once uploaded, the AI scans your file and identifies:

Voice frequencies

Background noise layers

Silence and interruptions

This process usually takes just a few seconds.

Step 3: Apply Noise Reduction

The system removes unwanted sounds such as:

Background chatter

Wind noise

Electrical hum

With tools like DeVoice, this step is largely automatic, making it ideal for non-editors.

Step 4: Preview and Export

Always listen before exporting. Check for:

Natural voice tone

Balanced volume

Minimal artifacts

Once satisfied, download the cleaned audio or video.

Conclusion

Great interviews should have great audio. Background noises are sometimes inevitable in the recording process however, it does not necessarily spoil your finished work.

And, nowadays, using AI tools you can virtually remove noise from video audio online and make your speech sound clearer, or you can create professional-quality interviews without any complicated editing.

When you need to clean the audio of an audio interview quickly and easily, options such as DeVoice will offer you a workflow that is simple enough yet efficient enough to give you excellent results in a few clicks.