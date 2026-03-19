How to Register for the OPRA Exam in India

The Overseas Pharmacists Readiness Assessment, or the OPRA exam, is the licensing exam for pharmacists in Australia. Indian pharmacists who want to work in Australia must pass this exam first. The OPRA exam is conducted through Prometric, which has exam centres worldwide. This means Indian candidates can take this exam in India itself. The registration process is simple. There are a few important steps in the registration process that candidates need to complete.

Here is a complete rundown of how to register for OPRA in India.

What Is the OPRA Exam?

The OPRA Exam tests if an overseas pharmacist has the knowledge and skills to practice safely and effectively in Australia. It focuses on:

Australian healthcare systems

Pharmacy practice

Patient care standards

The exam is a key step in the general registration pathway with the Pharmacy Board of Australia for Indian pharmacists.

Exam Overview

Component Description Exam Type Computer-based Question Format Multiple-choice questions (MCQs) Number of Questions 120 MCQ Exam Duration 2.5 Hrs Focus Clinical reasoning and applied knowledge Delivery Conducted at approved test centres Frequency Held multiple times per year

The exam emphasises problem-solving and decision-making within an Australian pharmacy context.

OPRA Exam Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the OPRA Exam, candidates must meet specific academic and professional requirements.

Eligibility Requirements

Criteria Details Qualification A pharmacy degree obtained outside Australia Accreditation Degree must NOT be from an APC-accredited Australian or New Zealand program Recognition Qualification assessed and accepted by the Australian Pharmacy Council English Proficiency Must meet the Pharmacy Board of Australia English language requirements Professional Status Applicant must be eligible to practice as a pharmacist in the country of qualification

Eligibility assessment by the APC is mandatory before registering for the OPRA Exam.

OPRA Exam 2026: Exam Dates Overview

In 2026, the OPRA exam will be conducted three times:

March 2026

July 2026

November 2026

Each exam window has a specific registration period. It is important to apply early because exam slots are limited and fill quickly.

Session Registration Window Exam Dates Results Released Session 1 6 January – 23 February, 2026 23- 25 March, 2026 21 April, 2026 Session 2 28 April – 15 June, 2026 13 – 15 July, 2026 11 August, 2026 Session 3 18 August – 19 October, 2026 23 – 25 November, 2026 22 December, 2026

Results are usually released within four weeks after the exam.

Step-by-Step OPRA Exam Registration Process

The registration process involves several structured steps and is managed entirely by the Australian Pharmacy Council.

Step 1: Check Eligibility

Before applying, candidates should make sure they meet the eligibility criteria:

B.Pharm/ PharmD or higher qualification.

The degree should be from a recognised institution.

Step 2: Gather Required Documents

Prepare all documents in advance to avoid delays. Common documents include:

Valid passport

Pharmacy degree certificate

Academic transcripts

Recent passport-size photograph

All documents must be in English or officially translated.

Step 3: Skills Assessment by APC

Candidates have to apply for a skills assessment through the APC before OPRA exam registration. This step confirms that the qualification meets the required standards. Once approved, they can book the OPRA exam.

Step 4: Register for the OPRA Exam

After receiving the eligibility approval:

Create an account on the APC portal. Complete the online application form. Select exam date and test centre. Pay the exam fee. Submit the application.

Early registration gives candidates more choices for exam dates and locations.

Step 5: Pay the Required Fees

Here is a general idea of the costs involved:

Eligibility check

OPRA exam

Outcome letter

Component Fee (AUD) Fee (Approx. INR) Skills Eligibility Check 810 AUD ₹51,000 OPRA Exam Fee 2245 AUD ₹1.41 L Skills Assessment Outcome Letter 300 AUD ₹18,900

The total cost can be significant, so plan the budget early. Fees may change. Candidates should check the latest updates before applying.

Result and Next Steps

Candidates will see Pass or Unsuccessful on the result. After passing, candidates can:

Apply for provisional registration with the Pharmacy Board of Australia.

Complete 1575 hours of internship.

Pass the final assessment for full registration.

Apply for jobs on job sites like Jobslly .

Register for OPRA Exam 2026

The OPRA exam 2026 is a window to a world full of opportunities and career growth in one of the most inclusive countries in the world. And the first step to this is the registration for the exam. The application window for Session 2 of the OPRA 2026 exam will open soon. Get the documents ready to get an early start on the registration process.