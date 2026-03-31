Crypto investment firm Keyrock just reached a $1.1 billion valuation in its Series C round led by SC Ventures, proving that institutional capital continues flowing into crypto infrastructure companies even during market corrections. For investors learning that context shows the infrastructure building never stopped. If the reader still carries regret from watching a big opportunity pass, Pepeto is the clearest second chance this cycle has produced. Last cycle minted millionaires from the wallets that moved first, and Pepeto is that same moment with a confirmed Binance listing approaching and more than $8 million already committed.

Keyrock’s $1.1 Billion Valuation Proves Crypto Infrastructure Thrives for How to Buy Pepeto Investors

Keyrock reached a $1.1 billion valuation in its Series C round led by SC Ventures, according to CoinDesk. The Brussels based firm will use the capital for expansion and acquisitions. Blockchain Magazine reported that Q1 2026 closes in extreme fear with the index at 11. When crypto infrastructure firms raise at billion dollar valuations during extreme fear, investors learning should see the same conviction in a presale that collected $8 million while the market was frozen.

How to Buy Pepeto and What Sets It Apart

Pepeto

The crypto market is developing fast, and investors who missed the last cycle’s biggest entries are targeting presale opportunities before the next wave of listings begins. Pepeto is one of the top entries. The process of how to buy Pepeto is straightforward. Visit the presale page, connect MetaMask or Trust Wallet, and purchase with ETH, USDT, or credit card at $0.000000186 per token. The confirmed Binance listing is approaching.

Last cycle made millionaires from the wallets that committed while everyone else hesitated. The reader who still carries regret from watching those returns can see this entry more clearly than those early holders ever could. The presale was created by the same individual whose first project reached $11 billion from zero, and a Binance specialist who managed exchange operations constructed every trading system. Every contract went through SolidProof’s full independent audit and passed with no findings. Pepeto is the clearest answer because no other entry this cycle offers a proven creator, live exchange, and confirmed listing at this pricing.

The safety grading system catches contract problems that even experienced traders miss during manual checks. The multi chain bridge sends holdings across six blockchains without losing value. Both tools process real volume on the exchange today.

Token holders who lock before listing access 190% APY through staking rewards. Analysts see 100x potential or higher once the Binance listing goes live. Having raised $8 million during the deepest fear of the cycle, the presale proves committed capital sees what the listing delivers. The reader learning is looking at the same moment that minted millionaires last cycle, except this time the exchange is live, the contracts are audited, and the listing is confirmed.

IPO Genie

IPO Genie bridges crypto investors with pre IPO equity opportunities. The presale sits in early fundraising with no confirmed exchange listing and no published security audit. For anyone comparing to how to buy Pepeto, unverified projects without defined catalysts carry risks that audited alternatives eliminate.

Mutuum Finance

Mutuum Finance markets itself as a decentralized lending protocol. No confirmed Tier 1 exchange listing and no independent security audit exist. For investors weighing how to buy Pepeto against alternatives, lending protocols without confirmed catalysts introduce timeline risk.

Conclusion

Keyrock reaching $1.1 billion during extreme fear proves crypto infrastructure keeps attracting institutional capital. IPO Genie and Mutuum Finance sit without listings or audits. Pepeto is the exchange built by the creator of an $11 billion token, verified by SolidProof, and confirmed for Binance listing. Having raised $8 million during fear and processing live volume today, it is set to deliver returns the reader’s regret has been waiting for. The second chance to be early exists right now at the Pepeto official website, and the listing is the event where regret ends for the wallets that learned how to buy Pepeto in time and begins for everyone who recognized the opportunity and still chose to wait.

Visit Pepeto to learn how to buy Pepeto before the listing closes.

FAQs

Why does Keyrock’s $1.1B valuation matter for how to buy Pepeto investors?

It proves institutional capital builds crypto infrastructure during fear. Pepeto benefits with a confirmed listing at presale pricing.

Is IPO Genie a safer entry than how to buy Pepeto?

IPO Genie lacks a listing and audit. Pepeto offers SolidProof audit, live exchange, and Binance listing at the Pepeto official website.

What is the simplest way to learn how to buy Pepeto?

Visit the presale page, connect a wallet, purchase with ETH or USDT. Confirmed listing, proven creator, audited.