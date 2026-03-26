The crypto market continues to evolve as banks and regulators clear the path for millions of new buyers. Understanding how to buy crypto has never been more important. The SEC classified 16 tokens as commodities clearing 126 ETF filings, ING Germany opened crypto ETPs for retail investors, and Goldman Sachs reports 71% of institutions increasing exposure. Pepeto, with more than $8 million raised by the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion, is the presale the experienced wallets are filling while new investors learn the steps for the first time.

How to Buy Crypto: Wallet Setup, Exchanges, and the Steps Every New Investor Needs

Buying crypto starts with downloading MetaMask or Trust Wallet and funding it with ETH or USDT through a regulated exchange like Coinbase or Binance, according to Coinbase. Connect your wallet to the project’s official site and purchase tokens during presale or through a decentralized exchange after listing. The SEC commodity ruling means 16 major tokens now trade like traditional assets, according to Phemex. Understanding the process is the first step, and choosing what to buy is where the returns live. Most people buy BTC or ETH first, but the presale entry alongside those large caps is where the biggest returns of every cycle were built.

How To Buy Crypto: Where the Experienced Wallets Are Positioning Right Now

Pepeto

The market data confirms the recovery is forming, but the wallets that built wealth never did it holding a large cap through its recovery. They found the right project early. Pepeto is that project. The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and took nothing to $7 billion is building a full exchange with a former Binance expert on the team, and SolidProof verified every contract. More than $8 million has flowed in at $0.000000186, and each stage fills faster as the Binance listing approaches.

PepetoSwap removes every fee so your money stays whole, and the risk scorer checks every contract before your funds go near dangerous tokens. The cross chain bridge moves assets between networks at zero cost, and these exchange tools are the infrastructure that keeps demand growing after launch.

Staking at 193% APY adds to positions while the institutional wave builds, and the same 420 trillion supply that Pepe used to reach $11 billion sits underneath a project with real tools. The investors who entered Pepe early made millions and wished they had bought more, and Pepeto is that second chance with better infrastructure.

Pepeto will not stay at this price. The listing will erase it. The wallets inside will make the money. The people following the large cap recovery instead of entering this presale will carry that decision through the cycle.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin trades at $68,400 with Strategy committing $42 billion, according to Crypto.com. BTC is the first token most people buy when learning how to buy crypto. But from $68,400 the bullish target of $225,000 is roughly 3x. The presale entry delivers returns BTC’s $1.3 trillion cap cannot.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum holds at $2,038 with BlackRock’s staked ETH ETF at $212 million, according to Crypto.com. ETH is the second choice for new buyers. But ETH peaked at $4,800 and recovery is roughly 2x. Pepeto offers presale to listing math ETH’s cap cannot match.

How To Buy Crypto: The Steps Are Clear and the Presale Window Is Closing

Download MetaMask, fund with ETH, connect to pepeto.io, and enter the presale. That is how to buy crypto and secure the entry that matters. The Pepeto official website is where those wallets are entering, and the people who learned the steps during the fear phase will have the positions the rest of the market wishes they had found.

The entries on Pepeto official website right now are the ones this cycle’s success stories will be written about.

FAQ

What is the how to buy crypto answer for 2026?

Buying crypto starts with downloading MetaMask or Trust Wallet and funding it with ETH or USDT through a regulated exchange like Coinbase or Binance, according to Coinbase, and the Pepeto presale offers the strongest entry alongside large caps.

How does the how to buy crypto question connect to Pepeto?

Learning the process is step one, and the Pepeto official website offers the presale entry that adds returns large caps cannot deliver alone.

Is Pepeto a good choice when exploring how to buy crypto?

Pepeto has more than $8 million raised, a SolidProof audit, and the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion, making it a strong entry for new and experienced buyers.