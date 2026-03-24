How to Buy Crypto Before the Recovery Rally Leaves You Behind

When Shiba Inu launched in August 2020 at $0.0000000005, few expected it to gain over 12 million percent. That growth reshaped what people thought meme coins could do, and a similar pattern is forming with Pepeto where more than $8 million is committed and the Binance listing approaches. For anyone learning how to buy crypto during this recovery, the best entries happen when the Fear and Greed Index reads extreme fear at 11 and the crowd has not caught up.

How to Buy Crypto: The SEC Just Made It Simpler Than Ever Before

The SEC and CFTC classified 16 tokens as digital commodities on March 17, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Dogecoin, removing the legal uncertainty that kept many investors away for years, according to CoinDesk. The classification means buying crypto is now backed by the clearest regulatory framework in the market’s history. BTC reclaimed $70,000 on the same day, and the total crypto market cap jumped to $2.5 trillion, according to Blockchain Magazine. For new investors asking how to buy crypto, the process starts with a wallet like MetaMask or Trust Wallet, and the presale entries offering the highest return potential connect directly through a project’s official website.

How to Buy Crypto and Position for Returns That Large Caps Cannot Deliver

Pepeto: Connect Your Wallet and Enter the Presale in Three Steps

Learning how to buy crypto through a presale is simpler than most people think. First, set up a wallet that supports Ethereum like MetaMask or Trust Wallet. Second, buy ETH from any exchange and send it to your wallet to cover the purchase and gas fees. Third, visit the official Pepeto website, connect your wallet, enter the amount of ETH or USDT you want to contribute, and confirm the transaction.

Once confirmed, your tokens appear on the dashboard and become claimable after the presale ends. The presale sits at $0.000000186 with more than $8 million raised from thousands of wallets, and the pace increases every round because a former Binance expert is on the dev team building the exchange toward launch. SolidProof completed the full audit before the presale opened, and the cofounder who created Pepe and grew it to $7 billion is behind every product: PepetoSwap with zero fee trading, the cross chain bridge at no cost, and the risk scorer that checks contracts before your wallet touches them.

The 420 trillion supply matches the original Pepe exactly, and matching that all time high from presale pricing delivers over 150x, with community targets at 269x to $0.00005. Staking at 194% APY compounds positions between now and the Binance listing. The steady price increase from round to round has rewarded early wallets just like SHIB rewarded its earliest believers when $100 turned into millions, and the window to enter at presale pricing closes permanently when the listing arrives.

Bitcoin (BTC): The Safest First Buy for New Investors

BTC trades at $71,043 on Fortune, the most recognized crypto with $1.4 trillion market cap and $1.4 billion in March ETF inflows. For new investors learning how to buy crypto, BTC is the safest starting point with targets of $75,000 to $100,000, delivering 40% returns that serve as a portfolio anchor while presale entries handle the multiplication.

Ethereum (ETH): The Smart Contract Foundation

ETH sits at $2,156 on CoinDesk, up 5.5% after the SEC commodity classification removed its biggest legal barrier. Analysts target $4,000 for roughly 85% returns, making ETH the second essential holding for anyone learning how to buy crypto, though the $260 billion valuation limits the speed of returns compared to presale entries.

How to Buy Crypto That Actually Changes Your Portfolio This Cycle

The SEC cleared the path, the market is recovering, and entering crypto has never been simpler. But the investors who entered SHIB at $0.0000000005 and rode it to $0.0000884 know the real returns live in presale entries where the listing compresses everything into one moment. The Pepeto official website is where that entry exists right now with SolidProof verification and a presale closing faster every week. The ones who learn how to buy crypto during this fear and act are the ones who will not spend this cycle wishing they had moved sooner.

Visit the official website of Pepeto and complete your first presale entry before the Binance listing removes this price forever.

FAQs

How to buy crypto for beginners in 2026? Set up MetaMask or Trust Wallet, buy ETH from any exchange, then visit the Pepeto official website to connect your wallet and enter the presale in minutes.

Is now a good time to learn how to buy crypto? The SEC classified 16 tokens as digital commodities, BTC reclaimed $70,000, and presale entries offer the highest return potential during extreme fear readings.

What is the best first crypto purchase during this recovery? BTC and ETH provide portfolio foundations, while the Pepeto presale at $78 million FDV offers the early stage return math that large caps cannot deliver.