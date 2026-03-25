How Roofing and HVAC Contractors Build $1M+ Businesses with the Right Marketing System

Most roofing and HVAC contractors are good at their trade. The work is solid, the customers are happy, and referrals come in. But somewhere around $50,000–$80,000 a month, growth stalls. The pipeline gets unpredictable. Slow months feel like a crisis. And no matter how hard the team works, the numbers don’t move.

This isn’t a skills problem. It’s a systems problem.

I’ve spent the last three years working exclusively with home service companies across the U.S. — roofing contractors, HVAC businesses, plumbers, remodelers. The same pattern shows up again and again: the companies that scale past $300K/month aren’t doing more work than their competitors. They’ve built a system that brings in qualified leads consistently, converts them efficiently, and doesn’t depend on luck or word of mouth.

Why Most Contractors Stay Stuck

When I ask contractors where their leads come from, I usually hear some version of the same three answers: referrals, Angi or Home Advisor, and the occasional Facebook ad.

None of these scale.

Referrals are unpredictable. Shared lead platforms like Angi send the same lead to five other contractors simultaneously — you’re competing on price before the customer even calls you back. And Facebook ads without a proper follow-up system burn budget without closing jobs.

The contractors who break through have something different: they own their lead flow. Google Maps rankings that bring in calls without paying per click. A website that converts visitors into booked appointments. Automation that follows up with every lead within minutes, not hours.

What a Real Marketing System Looks Like

At Unique Marketing, we build complete marketing and sales systems for home service businesses. Not just ads — the whole infrastructure.

It starts with Google Maps. For any roofer or HVAC company, local search is the highest-intent traffic that exists. Someone searching ‘roof replacement near me’ or ‘AC repair today’ is ready to hire. The businesses that show up in the top 3 of the map pack capture 60–80% of those clicks. Most contractors have a Google Business Profile that hasn’t been updated in a year. We fix that first.

One client — a roofing company in New Jersey — had 14 reviews and no recent photos when we started working together. No additional ad spend. Just systematic work on their Google Business Profile: weekly photo updates, correct service area settings, consistent posts, and a process for collecting reviews after every job. In 90 days, calls from Google Maps went up 340%. That same client booked over $150,000 in new jobs in that period.

SEO, Paid Ads, and the Automation Layer

Google Maps gets you found. SEO keeps you there long-term without paying per click. An HVAC company we worked with in Florida started an SEO campaign nine months ago. Today they rank in the top 3 for over 40 local search terms. That translates to roughly $250,000 in additional annual revenue — from a channel where they pay nothing per lead.

Paid advertising — primarily Google Ads — plays a different role. It’s not a replacement for organic growth, but a way to accelerate it. When the foundation is in place (a strong GBP, a site that converts, a CRM that captures every lead), turning on paid traffic multiplies results instead of wasting money.

The piece most contractors underestimate: speed to lead. Research consistently shows that home service leads who don’t hear back within five minutes are likely to book with a competitor. Most roofing and HVAC companies have a two- to four-hour average response time. We’ve implemented AI-powered sales agents for several clients that respond to every inbound inquiry within 60 seconds — 24 hours a day. One client saw their conversion rate on new leads go from 22% to 41% in 60 days. Same lead volume. Faster response.

About Sergey Utlik and Unique Marketing

Sergey Utlik is the founder of Unique Marketing Agency, a performance-driven marketing agency headquartered in New York City and focused exclusively on home service businesses in the U.S. Originally from Belarus, Sergey brings over 15 years of digital marketing experience across industries including e-commerce, logistics, hospitality, and startups — but for the past three years, his focus has been entirely on roofing, HVAC, plumbing, and related trades.

Under his leadership, the agency has grown from a one-person operation to a team of 20+ specialists, completing more than 200 projects. The agency’s work spans local SEO, Google Maps optimization, paid advertising, CRM implementation, AI sales automation, and full business-in-a-box systems for contractors starting from zero.

The results are measurable: clients have grown from startup to $1M+ in annual revenue within two years, and case studies show plumbing companies with 294% organic traffic growth in 10 months, roofing clients adding six figures in new jobs within a quarter, and HVAC businesses doubling their inbound call volume without increasing ad spend.

The agency’s model is built on guarantees, not vague promises — KPI-driven campaigns with defined performance milestones.