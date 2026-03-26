How Neobanks Are Competing With Traditional Banks

Neobanks are now the fastest-growing segment of retail banking in 15 of the 20 largest economies, according to a 2025 Deloitte Global Banking Survey. In markets like the UK, Brazil, and South Korea, neobanks have captured between 10% and 15% of primary bank account openings. Traditional banks still hold the majority of deposits and lending relationships, but neobanks are competing effectively for the customer interaction layer, where brand loyalty and revenue growth are increasingly determined.

The Competitive Dynamics

The competition between neobanks and traditional banks is not a zero-sum contest for the same customers. Instead, neobanks have expanded the addressable market by attracting consumers who were previously underbanked or dissatisfied with their existing providers. According to a McKinsey study on neobank competition dynamics, approximately 40% of neobank customers are first-time banking customers or people who previously used only informal financial services.

In developed markets, the competitive dynamic is different. Neobanks compete for customers who already have traditional bank accounts but are looking for better digital experiences, lower fees, or specific features like fee-free international spending. 60% of consumers now prefer digital financial services, and that preference drives them toward neobanks that were designed as digital-first products rather than digital adaptations of branch-based services.

Where Neobanks Win

Neobanks hold clear advantages in several areas. User experience is the most commonly cited factor. According to Statista’s customer satisfaction data, neobank customers report average satisfaction scores of 4.3 out of 5, compared with 3.5 for traditional bank customers. The gap is largest in mobile app quality, speed of transactions, and fee transparency.

Cost is another advantage. Fintech platforms are reducing financial transaction costs by up to 80%, and neobanks pass many of those savings to customers. Revolut’s fee-free international spending, Chime’s elimination of overdraft fees, and Nubank’s free credit card with no annual fee are all examples of pricing strategies that traditional banks find difficult to match while maintaining their cost structures.

Speed of innovation is a third advantage. Neobanks typically release new features every one to two weeks, while traditional banks update their apps quarterly or less frequently. According to a 2025 Accenture analysis of banking innovation speed, the average neobank introduced 48 new features to its app in 2025, compared with 12 at a traditional bank.

Where Traditional Banks Retain Advantages

Traditional banks retain significant advantages in areas that require scale, trust, and regulatory standing. Mortgage lending, commercial banking, wealth management, and large-scale savings products remain dominated by traditional banks. These products typically require extensive regulatory infrastructure, large balance sheets, and face-to-face relationship management that neobanks have not yet replicated at scale.

Trust also remains a factor, particularly for older consumers and for larger financial relationships. A BCG study on trust in banking found that while consumers under 35 trust neobanks and traditional banks equally, consumers over 50 still express 25% higher trust in traditional banks, particularly for deposit safety and long-term savings.

75% of banks now collaborate with fintech startups, and many of these collaborations are designed to help traditional banks close the experience gap with neobanks while leveraging their existing strengths in trust, regulatory standing, and balance sheet capacity.

The Convergence Trend

The competition between neobanks and traditional banks is driving convergence. Neobanks are adding products that were traditionally offered only by full-service banks: mortgages (Revolut applied for a UK mortgage license), business banking (Monzo Business), and investment services (Nubank’s investment platform). Traditional banks are adopting neobank features: instant notifications, in-app spending controls, and simplified onboarding.

Digital banking customers are expected to exceed 3.6 billion by 2028, and the institutions that serve those customers will increasingly blend elements of both neobank and traditional bank models. According to a Statista analysis of banking model convergence, 70% of banking executives expect the distinction between neobanks and traditional banks to be largely irrelevant by 2035.

Deloitte’s finding that neobanks are the fastest-growing banking segment in 15 of 20 major economies does not mean traditional banks are disappearing. It means the competitive bar for retail banking has been permanently raised. The institutions that thrive, whether neobank or traditional, will be those that combine the digital experience quality of neobanks with the product breadth and trust of established banks.