How Meta Serves Targeted Ads to 3.58 Billion People Every Day

Three billion people open a Meta app every single day. That number — 3.29 billion daily active people as of Q4 2024 — is so large it requires a moment to process. It means that roughly four in ten humans on Earth interact with Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, or Messenger on any given day, and that every one of those interactions is a potential advertising moment. No publisher in history has commanded that kind of daily reach.

Meta’s targeted advertising capability depends not just on the number of users but on the quality and depth of data collected about each user. Over 20+ years, Meta has accumulated one of the world’s largest behavioral databases: likes, shares, follows, purchase behaviors, video watch patterns, search history (on Meta properties), location data, and interaction patterns. This data feeds Meta’s targeting models, enabling advertisers to reach audiences defined by more than 100 different targeting parameters.

How Meta’s Targeting Actually Works

Meta’s advertising targeting operates at multiple levels. Demographic targeting—age, gender, location, language—is the most basic layer. Any advertiser can target women aged 25-45 in Chicago who speak English. This demographic precision is table stakes for modern digital advertising; what differentiates Meta is the behavioral and interest targeting built on top of demographics.

Interest targeting on Meta is derived from user behavior on Meta’s platforms: pages liked, content engaged with, accounts followed, and videos watched. A user who likes ten home improvement pages, watches renovation videos regularly, and engages with DIY content is classified in Meta’s interest taxonomy as interested in home improvement. Advertisers targeting this interest reach users who have demonstrated explicit engagement with relevant content, not just stated interest in a survey.

Behavioral targeting extends beyond Meta’s platforms through the Meta Pixel and Conversions API. Advertisers install the Meta Pixel on their websites to capture visitor behavior. When a user who visited a product page on an advertiser’s website later appears in Meta’s advertising system, Meta can retarget that user with ads relevant to the product they viewed. This retargeting capability—showing ads to people who demonstrated purchase interest on external websites—is one of Meta’s most effective direct response advertising formats.

Custom Audiences enable advertisers to upload their own customer data—email lists, phone numbers, app user IDs—to Meta. Meta matches this data against its user database to identify which of the advertiser’s customers have Meta accounts. Advertisers can then target existing customers with cross-sell or upsell messaging, exclude existing customers from acquisition campaigns, or build Lookalike Audiences from customer lists. Custom Audiences are particularly powerful for brands with large first-party databases: an e-commerce company with 5 million customer email addresses can reach those customers on Meta with personalized advertising at scale.

Lookalike Audiences at Scale

Lookalike Audiences are among the most commercially impactful targeting innovations in digital advertising history. To create a Lookalike Audience, an advertiser provides a source audience—typically their best customers. Meta’s algorithm identifies the behavioral and demographic characteristics that distinguish this source audience from the general Meta user population, then finds millions of Meta users who share these characteristics but are not yet the advertiser’s customers.

The effectiveness of Lookalike Audiences scales with source audience quality. A source audience of 1,000 high-LTV customers produces a more accurate Lookalike than a source of 100 generic website visitors. Advertisers with large, well-segmented customer databases can generate multiple Lookalike tiers—different Lookalikes from different customer segments (high-LTV, frequent purchasers, category buyers)—and test which segment’s Lookalike produces the best prospecting ROI.

At Meta’s scale, a 1% Lookalike Audience in the US contains approximately 2.2 million users. A 2% Lookalike contains 4.4 million. These are meaningful prospecting pools that enable advertisers to run sustained campaigns without rapid audience saturation. The precision of Lookalike targeting at this scale is qualitatively different from demographic targeting—it represents ML-identified audience similarity rather than human-defined categories.

The Apple ATT Impact on Meta’s Targeting

Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) policy, implemented in 2021, required apps to obtain explicit user permission before tracking users across apps and websites. For Meta, this meant that the Pixel’s ability to track iOS users who visited websites and then appeared in Meta’s ad system was severely restricted—only about 25-35% of iOS users in the US opted in to tracking.

The impact on Meta’s targeting was significant. Retargeting audiences based on website visits became much smaller because only the opted-in iOS segment (plus Android users) could be tracked. Attribution of conversions to Meta ads became less accurate because the conversion signals from iOS users were missing. Meta’s reported advertising revenue declined in 2022 as these signal losses reduced campaign effectiveness, causing advertisers to reduce Meta budgets.

Meta’s adaptation to ATT has been multifaceted. Conversions API (CAPI) allows advertisers to send conversion data directly from their servers to Meta, bypassing the Pixel’s browser-side limitations. CAPI data is not subject to ATT restrictions because it is sent directly from advertiser infrastructure rather than tracked through Apple’s ecosystem. Advertisers implementing CAPI recover a significant portion of the signal lost to ATT.

Meta’s Aggregated Event Measurement (AEM) provides privacy-preserving attribution for iOS campaigns within Apple’s SKAdNetwork framework. AEM enables advertisers to receive aggregated conversion data for iOS campaigns without individual user tracking. The data is delayed and less granular than pre-ATT measurement, but enables campaign optimization that was entirely blind immediately after ATT implementation.

Advantage+ Targeting Automation

Meta’s Advantage+ targeting products represent a fundamental shift in how audience targeting works. Rather than advertisers defining specific targeting parameters (interests, demographics, Lookalikes), Advantage+ opens the full Meta audience and allows the algorithm to identify which users convert. The algorithm learns from each conversion event, progressively narrowing to the highest-converting audience segments without explicit advertiser direction.

Advantage+ Audience, launched in 2023, replaces detailed targeting with algorithmic audience discovery. Advertisers can provide optional “audience suggestions” (demographic or interest parameters) that bias the algorithm’s starting point, but the system is free to serve outside these suggestions if it finds better-converting users elsewhere. This approach mirrors Google’s Performance Max philosophy: give the algorithm objectives and budget, let it find the audience.

Early adoption of Advantage+ Audience shows performance improvements for many advertisers, particularly those with strong conversion tracking and large creative libraries. When the algorithm has sufficient signals to learn from (high conversion volume) and sufficient creative variety to test, Advantage+ Audience consistently outperforms manually defined audiences. For smaller advertisers with limited conversion data, the algorithm may take longer to optimize or may not outperform well-crafted manual targeting.

Advertising Targeting in a Privacy-Constrained Future

The trajectory of privacy regulation—CCPA in California, proposed federal legislation, international GDPR enforcement—points toward continued constraints on behavioral targeting. Meta’s response is to build advertising effectiveness on first-party signals (on-Meta behavior, advertiser CAPI data, and authenticated user data) rather than third-party tracking.

Meta’s first-party data advantage is substantial and growing. With 3.29 billion daily active people, Meta accumulates behavioral signals at a scale that cannot be replicated by external data brokers or smaller platforms. Even without cross-site tracking, Meta’s understanding of user interests, content preferences, and purchase behaviors on its own platforms provides a targeting foundation that far exceeds what most other platforms can offer.

The advertising targeting capability Meta has built—combining 3.29 billion daily active users, 20+ years of behavioral data, sophisticated ML models, and CAPI for first-party conversion signal—is a durable competitive advantage. Privacy constraints will compress some capabilities at the margins but cannot eliminate the fundamental data scale advantage that makes Meta’s advertising targeting uniquely valuable to advertisers at scale.