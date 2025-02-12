Hexens’ Remedy CTF 2025 Draws 2,200+ Participants in the Largest Web3 Security Competition

Web3 cybersecurity firm Hexens has successfully concluded Remedy CTF 2025, the largest Web3-focused Capture The Flag (CTF) competition in history. The event attracted 1,452 teams and over 2,200 participants, breaking the records for previous CTFs in the industry. The competition had a $52,000 prize pool.

CTFs are critical in the cybersecurity space, as these events test emerging companies’ and groups’ ability to proactively detect security threats and address vulnerabilities. However, Web3-focused CTFs have been rare. Paradigm hosted the previous largest competition in 2023, and the security challenges have shifted significantly since then. In 2024, security incidents cost the Web3 industry over $2 billion, and events like Hexen’s Remedy CTF are critical to making the industry more proactive and resilient to emerging threats.

The $52,000 prize pool, the largest in Web3 CTF history, attracted elite competitors from leading security research teams. Participants tackled scenarios ranging from smart contract exploits to cryptographic puzzles. The challenges required creative thinking and collaboration, engaging the participants to think outside the standard blockchain security parameters.

The winners demonstrated exceptional performance. ChainLight, a renowned smart contract audit and compliance team, won the CTF. A-Team and KimchiPremium, a Web3 security community, earned second and third place, respectively.

“Hexens is built on competitive spirit—our team has a history of winning international CTFs and solo hacking competitions. We love these challenges because they aren’t just about competition—they’re about learning, sharing knowledge, and pushing security forward,” said Vahe Karapetyan, Co-Founder of Hexens.

Remedy CTF 2025 also highlighted the evolving requirements of current-gen blockchain security issues. Challenges incorporated recent audit findings and theoretical attack models, offering a mix of immediate and forward-looking scenarios. This approach made sure that participants gained insights applicable to current and future projects.

“Remedy CTF 2025 is all about community. With the largest Web3 CTF prize pool in history, we’ve brought together top-tier contributors, including Hexens, OtterSec, Decurity, and independent researchers, to create challenges that are not just fun, but based on real-world attack vectors,” Karapetyan explained.

Looking ahead, Hexens plans to expand its educational initiatives. The team aims to develop structured training programs and open-source tools to further bridge knowledge gaps.

