McLaren Racing just joined the Hedera Governing Council alongside Google, IBM, FedEx, Boeing, and Deutsche Telekom, bringing HBAR exposure to roughly 600 million Formula One viewers per season. The hedera coin price still sits at $0.09, down 47% from its yearly high, despite 31 enterprise council members and a Binance research target of $0.218. With a confirmed Binance listing approaching, Pepeto, a zero fee trading platform with cross chain bridging, has secured more than $9.2 million as buyers lock the entry that last cycle’s regret proves nobody should miss again.

Hedera Coin Price Stays Flat Despite McLaren Council Seat and $0.218 Target

McLaren Racing joined Hedera’s Governing Council in March 2026, adding Formula One’s global reach to a council that already includes Google, IBM, Boeing, and Deutsche Telekom, according to Coinbase. Binance research analysts set an average 2026 hedera coin price target of $0.218, implying roughly 140% from current levels, while the Canary HBAR ETF has attracted $94 million in cumulative inflows, as reported by Bankless Times. The enterprise roster keeps growing, but the hedera coin price has not responded, leaving the gap between fundamentals and price action wide open for a catalyst.

How the HBAR Outlook and the Strongest Presale Opportunity Compare Now

Pepeto: The Zero Fee Trading Platform That Secured $9.2 million Before Listing

Hedera’s council now counts 31 world class members, but HBAR at $0.09 with $57 million in TVL shows that enterprise names alone do not move the price. Pepeto offers a different setup where the confirmed Binance listing compresses the return into one event instead of waiting years for enterprise revenue to translate.

Pepeto has pulled real weight from its earliest stage, securing more than $9.2 million, generating strong conviction, and drawing 100x forecasts from those who study presale setups against listing results. With the hedera coin price showing that even enterprise backing cannot guarantee recovery speed, the confirmed Binance listing stands apart as the presale event that defines this window.

What separates this presale from every other entry on the market? Three things: working trading platform tools, a founding team built by the mind behind the original Pepe coin and a former Binance exchange authority, and timing that lines up with the moment the market goes from red to green.

The platform tools do the work, because Pepeto guards buyer capital in a market where scam tokens and broken contracts cost people money every day. The bridge transfers value between chains at zero cost so no dollar gets lost to fees, and the swap completes trades without third party routing, keeping every cent productive inside the wallet.

Staking ties it together, with 181% APY drawing wallets that hold the presale as a long term position instead of planning an exit. That depth of lockup from early capital proves the money inside is holding for what the Binance listing delivers.

The hedera coin price at $0.09 needs years of enterprise DeFi adoption to reach its $0.218 target, and Pepeto is priced at $0.000000186 on the same 420 trillion token count that sent the first Pepe coin past billions without any products. SolidProof audited every contract on the trading platform, and analysts see 100x to 300x as the target window because the cofounder already proved it works once. Last cycle made millionaires out of the wallets that moved first, and Pepeto with a confirmed listing is the clearest second chance this market has offered.

Hedera Coin Price Prediction: Where Does HBAR Go After the Council Expansion

According to CoinMarketCap, HBAR trades near $0.089 after a flat week. The hedera coin price is stuck between $0.085 support and $0.104 resistance, with the Canary ETF adding just $594,000 in April inflows despite the McLaren news. Binance targets $0.218 as the average for 2026, representing roughly 140% from current levels, while a break above $0.104 could trigger a short squeeze toward $0.115. On the downside, losing $0.085 risks a drop to $0.079.

The all time high of $0.57 represents over 540% from here, a strong target that requires sustained enterprise DeFi growth and ETF demand to reach, which is why presale entries with confirmed listings deliver faster than waiting for council members to move the price, as noted by CoinGabbar.

Conclusion

The hedera coin price proves that enterprise names alone cannot guarantee fast recovery, and the real returns go to the entries where the listing creates the move. Pepeto carries that structure with working tools and a confirmed Binance listing. If missing the last cycle still stings, this is the second chance to be early, and the $9.2 million flowing through the Pepeto official website makes it the clearest signal this market has produced. The confirmed listing is approaching, and the wallets inside are positioned to collect what everyone after the listing pays more for. Entering while the presale remains open is how last cycle’s millionaires started, and missing it means carrying the same regret into the next one.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the latest hedera coin price target for 2026?

Binance research analysts project an average HBAR price of $0.218 for 2026, representing roughly 140% gains from the current $0.089 level as enterprise council membership expands.

Why has the hedera coin price not responded to McLaren joining the council?

HBAR sits at $0.09 with only $57 million in TVL and fading ETF inflows despite 31 council members. Enterprise adoption has not translated into DeFi demand yet.

Is Pepeto a better entry than waiting for HBAR to recover?

Pepeto secured more than $9.2 million, holds SolidProof verification, and carries a confirmed Binance listing. Visit the Pepeto official website for current presale details.