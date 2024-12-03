Green Falcon Takes Flight: Blockchain-Driven Carbon Neutrality Unveiled at GITEX 2024

In a world increasingly concerned with sustainability and climate impact, innovative blockchain solutions are emerging to drive meaningful change. At GITEX 2024 (Future Blockchain Summit), ZEX PR WIRE, the official Content Distribution Partner, interviewed Vladislav Sapozhnikov, Co-Founder & CEO of Green Tips. In this exclusive conversation, Vladislav introduces the “Green Falcon” project—a pioneering carbon-neutral blockchain ecosystem focused on reducing carbon emissions, promoting sustainable behavior, and fostering transparency in environmental initiatives.

Host: Hello, Vladislav! It’s great to have you here at the Future Blockchain Summit. Green Falcon has made waves for its commitment to sustainability through blockchain. Can you tell us more about it?

Vladislav Sapozhnikov: Thank you, and hello to everyone from Dubai at one of the biggest tech events, GITEX Global and Future Blockchain Summit. I’m thrilled to introduce Green Falcon, our carbon-neutral blockchain platform dedicated to addressing climate change. Green Falcon unites services that drive sustainable behavior, aiming to reduce pollution and improve air quality. We already have several projects onboard, which I’ll be happy to share with you.

Host: It’s an incredible initiative, especially given the urgency of reducing carbon emissions. How does Green Falcon achieve carbon neutrality with blockchain?

Vladislav: One of our key projects is “Green Tips,” a B2B2C payment processing platform. Like tipping waiters, users can offer “tips to nature” by supporting carbon offset projects. When people check out at restaurants or make purchases, they can see the carbon footprint of their consumption and choose to make a donation—what we call a “tip to nature.” These funds go directly to local carbon offset projects, such as planting mangrove trees in the UAE, known for their efficiency in capturing CO2. All transactions are recorded on the blockchain, making the process fully transparent.

Host: That’s fantastic! Green Falcon also offers other projects within this ecosystem. Could you elaborate on some of these initiatives?

Vladislav: Certainly. Another project is “Zloop,” an initiative focused on plastic credits. Operating in several European countries and now in the UAE, Zloop encourages users to recycle plastic bottles by awarding loyalty points. These points can be redeemed within our ecosystem or exchanged for goods and services. Another project, “Bank Go,” works like the Uber of recycling by rewarding individuals for recycling electronics, batteries, and old devices. Each project aims to shift individuals’ behavior toward sustainable habits by offering tangible rewards.

Host: You’ve also integrated a DAO to manage governance within the ecosystem. How does that work?

Vladislav: Our blockchain is EVM-compatible and follows a governance model that prioritizes community involvement. Unlike traditional systems where larger stakeholders hold more sway, our model ensures one vote per wallet, regardless of the funds held. This proof-of-importance approach creates a more democratic voting system, allowing individuals to influence which green projects receive support and grants.

Host: With more organizations addressing climate change, carbon taxes and credits are often mentioned. What are your views on this?

Vladislav: Carbon tax should be voluntary, driven by individuals, not forced by governments or corporations. We believe people are more likely to participate in sustainable practices if they understand the impact of their actions. Our platform incentivizes eco-friendly habits by offering discounts, insurance benefits, and redeemable points, inspiring change through rewards rather than mandates. This approach will ultimately cultivate a generation with a deep-rooted environmental philosophy.

Host: That’s a powerful message. So, in closing, what would you like people to take away from Green Falcon’s mission?

Vladislav: My final message would be to make peace, not war. Our world faces enough challenges, and projects like Green Falcon aim to bridge divides, spreading wealth to green initiatives globally. Let’s all go green together and make a sustainable future possible. Thank you!

Host: Thank you, Vladislav! Green Falcon is indeed ready to soar high.

To keep up with Green Falcon’s journey and explore their mission to change the environmental landscape, follow the project through ZEX PR WIRE—the official content partner for Future Blockchain Summit. Stay updated on their latest innovations and the progress of the global green movement. Let’s tip the balance in favor of a sustainable future!