ZainTECH showcases innovative AI-powered enterprise and sustainability solutions at GITEX Global 2024

Under ZainTECH’s corporate slogan, ‘Think Tomorrow, Today’, the eco-friendly stand welcomed hundreds of clients and visitors

Multiple significant agreements realized during GITEX to enhance service offerings

Andrew Hanna: “Our growing portfolio of digital transformation services are helping enterprises achieve efficient and impactful returns from technology investment”

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 25th October 2024, ZEX PR WIRE, ZainTECH, the integrated digital solutions provider of Zain Group marked a highly successful participation at GITEX Global 2024, where for the second consecutive year, the company showcased how its innovative AI-powered enterprise solutions and digital transformation services are driving sustainability agendas across industries in the MENA region.

GITEX Global is the largest dedicated ICT and technology exhibition and conference in the Middle East, attracting over 100,000 visitors between October 14-18, 2024. The distinctive ZainTECH booth, which welcomed hundreds of clients and inquiring visitors, was built utilizing recycled material and designed for reuse, aligning with the company’s commitment to sustainability principles.

A competitive advantage for ZainTECH is the depth and breadth of its operations and solutions, which now span eight markets in the Middle East and Africa, and cover the entire ICT stack including cloud, cybersecurity, big data, IoT, AI, smart cities, modern infrastructure, drones and robotics, enterprise licensing, and emerging technologies all under one roof.

Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH said, “Our growing portfolio of digital transformation services that were showcased during GITEX are helping enterprises achieve efficient and impactful returns from their technology investment. ZainTECH is strategically positioned to leverage AI-powered solutions with our end-to-end services to accelerate growth for enterprises through monetization of data and digital assets in a sustainable manner.”

Hanna added, “Sustainability is no longer just a nice-to-have aspect of modern enterprise activity; it is essential to the development and longer-term success of organizations.”

Technological Agreements

ZainTECH entered into a series of significant technology agreements at the show, reflecting the company’s commitment to enhancing its sustainability-focused service offerings and driving innovation:

Urbi: A partnership with this developer of a cutting-edge geo-platform that integrates all the necessary data, algorithms, and tools to address challenges in mapping, location data, navigation, and spatial analysis, aimed at merging Urbi’s refined geospatial insights with ZainTECH’s digital expertise. This collaboration will enhance ZainTECH’s ability to tackle complex regional issues by integrating sophisticated mapping and analytics with cutting-edge digital technology.

UL Solutions: A strategic partnership facilitating ZainTECH becoming the first ICT company in the region to be designated as a SPIRE™ Qualified Company by UL Solutions. This achievement positions ZainTECH as a trusted provider and the go-to source of quality, verified smart building digital solutions, utilizing its own SPIRE™ Qualified Assessors, thereby solidifying its leadership in the smart building sector. SPIRE is the world’s first smart building assessment program that offers a holistic evaluation of a building’s technology and operational performance.

HTC Vive: This strategic partnership will see ZainTECH offer HTC VIVE’s industry leading XR hardware and VIVERSE, the platform for business spatial collaboration across the MEA region. Extended reality and virtual reality (VR) features are being demanded by a growing number of clients, and as networks have adapted to support the higher data streams necessary to provision such features, ZainTECH sees demand for such services only growing.

AI and Digital data driving sustainability

Digital data has never been more valuable than it is in modern times, given advances in artificial intelligence (AI), which are driving significant predictive capabilities that enterprises can utilize to make their operations more efficient and impactful.

The fact that ZainTECH has a capability matched to every touchpoint with corporate data – from source to organization and computation, through to cybersecurity, storage and cloud solutions, makes the company perfectly positioned to support organizations with the AI-enhanced digital transformation. All of this ties into paving a sustainable future.

For more information on ZainTECH and its comprehensive digital and sustainable solutions, please visit www.zaintech.com

About ZainTECH

ZainTECH is a regional integrated digital solutions provider, unifying Zain Group’s ICT assets to offer a unique value proposition of comprehensive digital solutions and services under one roof. The company is positioned to drive the transformation of enterprise and government customers in the MENA region by providing a center of excellence and managed solutions across the ICT stack, including cloud, cybersecurity, big data, IoT, AI, smart cities, drones and robotics, and emerging technologies. ZainTECH leverages Zain’s global reach, unique regional footprint, and infrastructure across its operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as in other key markets in the MENA. ZainTECH forms a key pillar in the evolution of Zain’s core telecom business to maximize value and build on the company’s many strengths to selectively create and invest in growth verticals beyond standard mobile services. This ultimately supports Zain’s vision of becoming a leading ICT and digital lifestyle provider.