Azerbaijan’s Promising Startups Attended GITEX GLOBAL 2024

“GITEX GLOBAL 2024” is one of the largest technology exhibitions in the world, and this year, Azerbaijan is participating with its most extensive presence to date. Held annually in Dubai, this international event showcases the latest innovations, products, and services in the field of technology and attracts attention from global leaders and companies in the tech industry.

Azerbaijan’s Participation and IDDA’s Role

This year, Azerbaijan’s participation in “GITEX GLOBAL 2024” has been organized by the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA). With the aim of showcasing Azerbaijan’s achievements in the fields of technology and innovation, IDDA’s participation in the exhibition was made possible with the primary support of PASHA Holding.

IDDA’s stand attracted significant attention from visitors at the exhibition. Visitors were provided with detailed information about the agency’s key areas of activity, ongoing projects, and the development of the startup ecosystem in Azerbaijan. One of the most highlighted initiatives was the “mygov” platform, a key tool in delivering digital government services, reflecting Azerbaijan’s progress in digitalization. In addition, digital access solutions and the Azerbaijan Innovation Center were prominently showcased among the major projects.

Azerbaijan’s growing role in technology and the efforts of the delegation participating in the exhibition demonstrate the country’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its position in the global digital technology landscape.

IDDA’s International Cooperation Meetings

During the exhibition, IDDA’s delegation held several important meetings with prestigious international organizations and technology companies to strengthen cooperation. These meetings focused on exchanging knowledge and experience in the fields of digital technologies and innovation, as well as establishing new partnerships. The development of these collaborative relationships creates significant opportunities to further advance Azerbaijan’s technology sector and solidify the country’s place in the global technology market.

Representation of Startups at the Exhibition

Azerbaijan’s startup ecosystem also had a strong presence at “GITEX GLOBAL 2024“. Supported by IDDA, leading startups such as “PERKSKIT“, “Epoint.az“, “PayRiff“, “GLORRI”, and “DMP” showcased their innovative solutions at the “GITEX Expand North Star” exhibition, attracting international attention. These startups seized the opportunity to establish new partnerships and collaborations with participants from other countries, thanks to their technological innovations and digital solutions.

Notably, the “CYPHO” startup, supported by the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center, also drew significant interest at the exhibition. As a local cybersecurity product from Azerbaijan, “CYPHO” made an impressive presentation of its services and functionalities to international participants, demonstrating the country’s potential in this vital field. The startup’s participation highlighted Azerbaijan’s growing influence in cybersecurity by introducing new solutions to the global market.

Representation of Azerbaijani IT Companies

In addition to startups, IDDA also supported the participation of three leading IT companies representing Azerbaijan: “Logix ERP”, “UNITED PAYMENT AZERBAIJAN”, and “Pixite“. These companies presented their products and services to exhibition visitors, securing numerous opportunities to establish new partnerships and connections with international markets.

Furthermore, four additional Azerbaijani companies—”Smart Solutions Group”, “SetClapp”, “iTicket.az“, and “Bestcomp Group”—also represented the country with their products and services at the exhibition. By showcasing their technological solutions, these companies demonstrated Azerbaijan’s competitiveness in the global tech sector.

The Importance of GITEX and Azerbaijan’s Role in the Global Tech Arena

The “GITEX GLOBAL 2024” exhibition serves as a significant platform for promoting Azerbaijan’s achievements in technology and innovation on the world stage. This event enhances the country’s integration into the global technology and innovation market, while providing an opportunity to share the success of its digital initiatives with a wider audience.

Azerbaijan’s extensive participation in the exhibition reflects the country’s ambitions in the technology sector and its progress toward becoming a global leader in digital solutions and innovation. “GITEX GLOBAL 2024” plays a critical role in helping Azerbaijan establish new partnerships, strengthen its startup ecosystem, and enhance its international competitiveness in the technology sector.