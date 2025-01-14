Good Market Unveils No-Code Trading Platform to Tackle $2.1 Trillion Challenge for Retail Traders

Good Market, developed by fintech experts from M2 Exchange and Freetrade, unveils a revolutionary trading platform that merges AI-powered automation with human-centric design. The platform is currently undergoing closed beta testing with a select group of 500+ traders, with a mission to substantially reduce emotional trading errors—a key contributor to the widely reported 90-95% failure rate among retail traders.

By simplifying complex trading workflows with systematic execution and automated risk management, Good Market tackles the most common pitfalls that lead to trading losses.

“Current trading platforms are part of the problem, not the solution,” says Good Market’s development team. “While Binance, Coinbase, and other exchanges focus on transaction volume, they’ve neglected the fundamental issue: traders lack systematic execution tools that prevent emotional trading and enforce disciplined strategies.”

Good Market’s Smart Assist Intelligence™ addresses this crisis by automating trade execution and risk management. With the platform, traders can configure over 300 parameters, including technical indicators and entry/exit conditions, without needing to write any code. This systematic approach helps mitigate the psychological biases that often affect manual trading of popular tokens like Polygon (MATIC), Chainlink (LINK), and Avalanche (AVAX).

Core Platform Features:

AI-assisted analysis with semi-automated or fully automated execution

AI-prompted strategy builder with 300+ parameters (no coding required)

Automated position sizing and risk management controls

Community marketplace for verified trading strategies

Integrated technical and fundamental analysis

Getting $GOOD

The platform’s native token, $GOOD, offers tangible benefits, including up to a 20% reduction in trading fees and access to premium features. Phase 1 of the initial token sale begins at $0.025, with 4 million tokens available before moving to $0.05 in Phase 2.

Early Investor Benefits:

Beta platform access

Invitation to London investor meetup

Founder-tier platform status

Premium features for holders of 10,000+ tokens

Input on platform development

About Good Market

The Good Market team combines extensive expertise in both cryptocurrency trading and traditional finance, with key players from M2 Exchange, who previously managed over $2B in trading volume, and product leaders from Freetrade. Development of the platform commenced in February 2024, leveraging years of experience tackling retail trading challenges. The platform is expected to enter public beta in Q1 2025. Early investors can join at www.goodmarket.ai.

Note: Trading cryptocurrency and other assets involves a significant risk of loss. While Good Market offers tools for systematic trading, it does not guarantee trading profits. Popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others are highly volatile and should be traded with caution.

